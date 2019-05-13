Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault was "strike breaker" for 2020 testing - Mercedes

shares
comments
Renault was "strike breaker" for 2020 testing - Mercedes
By:
21m ago

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has revealed his team only volunteered to carry out 18-inch tyre testing this year after "strike breaker" Renault agreed to take part.

All 10 teams were offered the chance to create a mule car for initial track testing of the new 18-inch tyres by converting a 2018 chassis.

Most were reluctant to commit resources to such a project within 2019, and consideration was given to postponing any testing until 2020.

However, once Renault agreed to Pirelli's request to build a car for this season, Mercedes felt it had no choice but to participate, along with McLaren.

Ferrari has opted out, citing a lack of resources and time, while Red Bull Racing does not have a 2018 car available, due to its change of engine supplier.

"It was a very difficult decision," Wolff said when asked by Motorsport.com. "Because on the one hand you need to understand that Pirelli needs the testing, on the other hand it wasn't resource that was planned to spend in 2019.

"So we were hoping that all tyre tests for 18-inch rims would be delayed to 2020, and we made it clear that if all teams agreed to postpone it, that would be the best outcome, but if a one single one would jump on it, we would also. Renault was the strike-breaker, and then it was McLaren and us."

Renault F1 boss Cyril Abiteboul made it clear that gaining any knowledge it can about tyres is a priority for the French manufacturer.

"It was a proposal offered by Pirelli to all teams," Abiteboul told Motorsport.com. "It was also a request from Pirelli, and I think we have a duty to make sure Pirelli has the capacity to do a good job.

"When we look at the importance of tyre understanding, frankly we are behind. Most of the difficulties that we've had from the start of the season are due to the change of construction that we have underestimated.

"It's another demonstration that we need to improve that massively. How can I say that and not accept what we've been offered to do for 2021? It's very straightforward."

Next article
Ricciardo: Renault "underachieved" in Spanish GP

Previous article

Ricciardo: Renault "underachieved" in Spanish GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now , Renault F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Ferrari concedes 2019 car concept may be wrong
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari concedes 2019 car concept may be wrong

7h ago
Renault was "strike breaker" for 2020 testing - Mercedes Article
Formula 1

Renault was "strike breaker" for 2020 testing - Mercedes

Massa ran out of energy 150m from Monaco finish Article
Formula E

Massa ran out of energy 150m from Monaco finish

Latest videos
'Things are going to get worse for Ferrari from here' 10:50
Formula 1

'Things are going to get worse for Ferrari from here'

5m ago
Why Ferrari fast tracked its updates for the Spanish GP 08:33
Formula 1

Why Ferrari fast tracked its updates for the Spanish GP

May 11, 2019

News in depth
Renault was "strike breaker" for 2020 testing - Mercedes
Formula 1

Renault was "strike breaker" for 2020 testing - Mercedes

Ricciardo: Renault "underachieved" in Spanish GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Renault "underachieved" in Spanish GP

Zetsche deserves "all the credit" for Mercedes F1 success
Formula 1

Zetsche deserves "all the credit" for Mercedes F1 success

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.