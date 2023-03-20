Subscribe
Previous / Bottas to drive 2016 Bathurst 1000 winner at Adelaide Motorsport Festival Next / FIA to review rules after Alonso Saudi GP controversy
Formula 1 News

Brabhams to drive BT19 F1 car in Adelaide

Two generations of Brabhams will drive the priceless Brabham BT19 Formula 1 car at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival this weekend.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Brabhams to drive BT19 F1 car in Adelaide
Listen to this article

The BT19 will join a long list of significant historic Formula 1 cars that will cut laps of a shortened version of the Adelaide street circuit.

For the first time the car will be shared by two generations of Brabhams with David Brabham and son Sam both set to spend time behind the wheel.

David's father Sir Jack Brabham drove the BT19 to both the drivers' and constructors' world championships in 1966, marking the last time a driver won titles in a car bearing his own name.

The car is now owned by Repco, fitting given the automotive parts retailer built the three-litre V8 engine that powered the car to its world-beating success.

“The significance of the Repco and Brabham partnership is a really important piece in the history of motorsport,” said Sam Brabham.

“Repco built the engines for the Brabham cars for a number of years, ultimately winning the Formula 1 world championship with Jack in his own car in 1966. It’s a feat that has never been done since, and in all likelihood, will never happen again.

“It’s going to be fantastic to not only have the BT19 on track, but to have my father coming to drive it with me at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival is going to be really special.

“It's fantastic to have the Adelaide Motorsport Festival back; we’ve missed it the last couple of years and now it's back bigger than ever. To have such an amazing array of beautiful cars with such incredible history not just for Australia but all around the world is fantastic.

“This is actually my first time at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival but I’m really excited and heard amazing things about the event. Obviously I raced last year at the Adelaide 500, so I can see what the city brings with motorsport and it's such a fantastic atmosphere.

"I’m really looking forward to it.”

Repco's head of sponsorship Mitchell Wiley added: "The crew at Repco are really looking forward to reuniting the BT19 with David and Sam.

"We would like to thank the team at Adelaide Motorsport Festival for helping to bring this to life. The list of incredible cars that will be on show and track this weekend is truly remarkable, so it is fitting that arguably one of the most important cars in the sports history join that list.

"We can’t wait to see David and Sam get behind the wheel. We are also excited to be bringing the Repco Pitstop Challenge and some other very cool show cars to the event.”

The AMF will feature a number of cars split across categories such as Formula 1, Tipo F1, Supercars, Heritage Touring Cars and more.

Valtteri Bottas will be one of the high-profile guests at the event with plans for the F1 star to drive a Group A Alfa Romeo touring and a Bathurst 1000-winning Holden Commodore Supercar.

shares
comments

Bottas to drive 2016 Bathurst 1000 winner at Adelaide Motorsport Festival

FIA to review rules after Alonso Saudi GP controversy
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix

Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix

Supercars

Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix

BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale

BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale

Endurance

BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

David Brabham More from
David Brabham
Why the Brabham legacy has entered the sim racing arena

Why the Brabham legacy has entered the sim racing arena

Esports

Why the Brabham legacy has entered the sim racing arena Why the Brabham legacy has entered the sim racing arena

What could have been: How Panoz almost missed out on its talisman

What could have been: How Panoz almost missed out on its talisman

GT

What could have been: How Panoz almost missed out on its talisman What could have been: How Panoz almost missed out on its talisman

The hidden story of bravery at the 1994 San Marino GP

The hidden story of bravery at the 1994 San Marino GP

Formula 1

The hidden story of bravery at the 1994 San Marino GP The hidden story of bravery at the 1994 San Marino GP

Latest news

Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix

Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix

SUPC Supercars

Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix Supercars closing in on final wheel nut fix

Dunlop optimistic of improved 2023 despite loss of Mugen car

Dunlop optimistic of improved 2023 despite loss of Mugen car

SGT Super GT

Dunlop optimistic of improved 2023 despite loss of Mugen car Dunlop optimistic of improved 2023 despite loss of Mugen car

BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale

BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale

Endu Endurance

BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale BMW Bathurst drive for De Pasquale

Ganassi team expects Armstrong, Sato to shine in shared ride

Ganassi team expects Armstrong, Sato to shine in shared ride

Indy IndyCar

Ganassi team expects Armstrong, Sato to shine in shared ride Ganassi team expects Armstrong, Sato to shine in shared ride

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay How Perez kept Verstappen’s Saudi Arabian GP surge at bay

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
GP Racing

The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off The enormous job facing F1 for its Vegas gamble to pay off

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Adam Cooper

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.