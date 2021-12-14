Bottas makes Alfa Romeo F1 debut as post-season testing begins

The two-day test at the Yas Marina Circuit will see teams complete running with young drivers, who will drive 2021 cars, and with existing F1 drivers using modified mule cars to test Pirelli’s 2022 18-inch tyres.

Bottas was given permission by Mercedes to take part in the test with Alfa Romeo, and made his first appearance on Tuesday morning at the start of the morning session. He will not become an official Alfa Romeo driver until next year.

George Russell will take part in both days of testing for Mercedes, with Formula E champion Nyck de Vries completing the team’s young driver running.

Pato O’Ward is making his F1 test debut with McLaren as a prize for his first IndyCar victory earlier this year for the Arrow McLaren SP squad. The Mexican driver, who finished third in the 2021 IndyCar championship, completed a seat fit and simulator running a couple of months ago in preparation for the test, and spent the weekend with McLaren in Abu Dhabi.

Bottas’s future team-mate, Guanyu Zhou, will feature on both days of testing for Alfa Romeo. He is driving the 2021 car on 13-inch tyres on Tuesday before switching to the mule car for Wednesday’s running, taking over from Bottas.

Red Bull junior and DTM championship runner-up Liam Lawson is also making his F1 test debut in Abu Dhabi, driving for AlphaTauri. Juri Vips will complete the young driver running for the senior Red Bull team.

American youngster Logan Sargeant is making his first test appearance for Williams, which is not running a mule car after previously opting to build one. Sargeant will race in F2 next season and is a member of Williams’ young driver academy.

Tuesday also marked Max Verstappen's first F1 appearance as world champion following his victory in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. He will be testing on Tuesday in the mule car before handing over to Sergio Perez for Wednesday.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

F1 Post-Season Test - Day 1 Line-Up

Mercedes: George Russell and Nyck de Vries

Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Juri Vips

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc (AM), Antonio Fuoco, Robert Shwartzman (PM)

McLaren: Daniel Ricciardo and Pato O’Ward

Alpine: Esteban Ocon and Oscar Piastri

AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson

Aston Martin: Lance Stroll and Nick Yelloly

Williams: Logan Sargeant

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou

Haas: Mick Schumacher