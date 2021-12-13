Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton felt Abu Dhabi GP was "manipulated" in unplayed radio message Next / The factors that enabled Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Verstappen's F1 crown "more valuable" for beating in-form Hamilton

By:

Max Verstappen's maiden Formula 1 championship has been made more valuable by the fact he had to beat an in-form Lewis Hamilton, reckons Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

Verstappen's F1 crown "more valuable" for beating in-form Hamilton

Verstappen benefited from a late safety car restart to overtake Hamilton for a victory that secured him the crown in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

And although the race ended in controversy, as Mercedes protested the result over its belief the FIA did not follow its own rule book in the timing of the safety car restart, Red Bull thinks the events should not overshadow the campaign.

With Verstappen having won 10 races in total this season, and having been the first driver in the turbo hybrid era to eclipse Mercedes, Horner reckoned that on balance the Dutch driver was a more than worthy winner.

And he thinks that the fact the title came through hard work and skill, rather than as the result of Hamilton and Mercedes being off form, was important.

"I think you have got to look at this championship on balance over 22 races," explained Horner.

"Max has been truly outstanding this year. I think that he got unlucky at times, but he always kept his head down.

"He's driven with heart, with passion, with great skill, and determination. And I think he's a really deserving, world champion.

"I think that the fact that he's managed to take on and beat Lewis, who obviously is a formidable and the most successful driver of all time, only makes it even more valuable.

"I think all credit to Lewis. This season he has driven again outstandingly well and I'm absolutely delighted with the result."

Christian Horner, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Erik Junius

Horner had told Sky in the closing stages of the Abu Dhabi race that his team needed a miracle for Verstappen to win the crown, with Hamilton looking comfortable in the lead.

But even he admitted he could not have expected events to turn out the way they did.

"I think I said we needed something from the racing gods, and they answered: so thank you to them," he said.

"Look, we're just incredibly proud of Max. You have to remember he's a young man that's living his dream. He's taken on the best in the world, the best statistically that there's ever been.

"He's fought tooth and nail every single grand prix, and he's been outstanding this year. For a 24-year-old to do what he's done, I think that's pretty impressive."

Horner admitted that the events on Sunday had left him experiencing a whole host of emotions, from seeing Verstappen make a poor start, to the frustration over a first lap call from F1 race director Michael Masi over Hamilton cutting across a corner, and then to the final safety car decision.

"It's been an emotional roller coaster," said Horner. "It started with a bad start and Lewis getting a great start, and they had a bit more pace than us today.

"They elected to do a one stop, and we went on to the two-stop. And then, when [Nicholas] Latifi crashed, we obviously elected to take another set of tyres.

Read Also:

"They got the race going again and Max had to make it count. He had one lap to do it and he nailed it.

"There was the elation of that moment and then obviously the [protest] summons started coming through for the safety car, and then another one for other stuff.

"So it was a tense couple of hours. But hats off to the FIA and the stewards who I believe have made the right decisions."

 

shares
comments
Hamilton felt Abu Dhabi GP was "manipulated" in unplayed radio message
Previous article

Hamilton felt Abu Dhabi GP was "manipulated" in unplayed radio message
Next article

The factors that enabled Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

The factors that enabled Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Horner: Mercedes F1 protest in Abu Dhabi felt 'desperate' Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes F1 protest in Abu Dhabi felt 'desperate'

What Formula 1's safety car restart rules say Abu Dhabi GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

What Formula 1's safety car restart rules say

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Saudi Arabia GP Prime
Formula 1

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Mercedes protest against Verstappen overtaking under SC dismissed Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Mercedes protest against Verstappen overtaking under SC dismissed

Verstappen: Mercedes F1 protest in Abu Dhabi "sums up this season" Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Mercedes F1 protest in Abu Dhabi "sums up this season"

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime
Formula 1

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

Latest news

The factors that enabled Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The factors that enabled Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Verstappen's F1 crown "more valuable" for beating in-form Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen's F1 crown "more valuable" for beating in-form Hamilton

Hamilton felt Abu Dhabi GP was "manipulated" in unplayed radio message
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton felt Abu Dhabi GP was "manipulated" in unplayed radio message

F1 drivers left confused by “made for TV” safety car unlapping call
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers left confused by “made for TV” safety car unlapping call

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The factors that enabled Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime

The factors that enabled Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen won the 2021 Formula 1 world championship in a thrilling final lap showdown with Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi, the Red Bull man's new tyres leaving his Mercedes rival defenceless. Here we look at all the key factors that allowed Verstappen to win a dramatic finale

Formula 1
13m
The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth Prime

The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth

Initially controversial owing to its effect on Formula 1 car aesthetics and weight, the halo has earned acceptance since its 2018 introduction. PAT SYMONDS looks at the creation of a lifesaver

Formula 1
22 h
How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch Prime

How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch

The McLaren MP4-15 was a silver arrow too often wreathed in smoke during the 2000 Formula 1 season. Millennial angst or over-reach in the engine bay? STUART CODLING examines the championship challenger that provoked a changing of the guard at McLaren

Formula 1
Dec 11, 2021
The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale Prime

The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale

Mercedes led the way in opening practice at the 2021 Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – at least in the only session that mattered. Red Bull showed much stronger signs in another key pre-race consideration, but it would still go into Sunday’s climax at a disadvantage if the FP2 trends bear out in qualifying. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Dec 10, 2021
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Prime

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2021
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Prime

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. Oleg Karpov asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.