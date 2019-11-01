Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP2 in
02 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / United States GP / Breaking news

Hamilton's engineer Bonnington returns ahead of schedule

shares
comments
Hamilton's engineer Bonnington returns ahead of schedule
By:
Nov 1, 2019, 4:34 PM

Lewis Hamilton’s regular race engineer Peter Bonnington has returned to the Mercedes Formula 1 team at the United States Grand Prix, one race earlier than expected.

Bonnington missed the Mexico race for a personal medical procedure at home in the United Kingdom, although Hamilton said he assisted the team from its base and had even been in discussion over set-up advice through the weekend.

Originally, Bonnington had been expected to miss this weekend’s race at Austin as well and then return for the Brazilian Grand Prix in two weeks’ time.

However, he is back in the garage with Mercedes in the US and returned to his engineering role for FP1 on Friday.

Bonnington’s return to action at Austin means he will be on-site for Hamilton’s expected clinching of a sixth world title on Sunday.

The Briton only needs to finish eighth to eliminate teammate Valtteri Bottas from contention and secure a fifth title in six years with Bonnington as his right-hand man at Mercedes.

Bonnington was replaced in Mexico by Marcus Dudley, Hamilton’s usual performance engineer.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff hailed the “phenomenal” job Dudley did in Bonnington’s absence, while Dom Riefstahl – who filled in for Dudley instead of his usual race support leadership role – was also praised by Hamilton.

Read Also:

Next article
Renault F1 team signs de Beer as head of aero

Previous article

Renault F1 team signs de Beer as head of aero

Next article

United States GP: Verstappen heads Vettel in opening practice

United States GP: Verstappen heads Vettel in opening practice
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

United States GP

United States GP

1 Nov - 3 Nov
FP2 Starts in
02 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
00 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 1 Nov
16:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 1 Nov
20:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 2 Nov
18:00
13:00
QU Sat 2 Nov
21:00
16:00
Race Sun 3 Nov
19:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1/NASCAR Texas clash "asinine", says Tony Stewart

2
Formula 1

United States GP: Verstappen heads Vettel in opening practice

11m
3
Formula 1

Hulkenberg sees Alfa as last chance to secure 2020 F1 seat

3h
4
Formula 1

Live: Follow United States GP practice as it happens

1h
5
MotoGP

Sepang MotoGP: Quartararo smashes new record in FP2

Latest videos

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing 08:54
Formula 1

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing

F1's 2021 rule changes explained 10:12
Formula 1

F1's 2021 rule changes explained

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones 04:04
Formula 1

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones

10 times F1 rule changes created ugly cars 10:43
Formula 1

10 times F1 rule changes created ugly cars

A lap of COTA in F1 2019 01:45
Formula 1

A lap of COTA in F1 2019

Latest news

United States GP: Verstappen heads Vettel in opening practice
F1

United States GP: Verstappen heads Vettel in opening practice

Hamilton's engineer Bonnington returns ahead of schedule
F1

Hamilton's engineer Bonnington returns ahead of schedule

Renault F1 team signs de Beer as head of aero
F1

Renault F1 team signs de Beer as head of aero

Live: Follow United States GP practice as it happens
F1

Live: Follow United States GP practice as it happens

Hulkenberg sees Alfa as last chance to secure 2020 F1 seat
F1

Hulkenberg sees Alfa as last chance to secure 2020 F1 seat

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.