Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP2 in
02 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
13 days
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
27 days
Formula 1 / United States GP / Practice report

United States GP: Verstappen heads Vettel in opening practice

By:
Nov 1, 2019, 5:41 PM

Max Verstappen set the fastest time in the opening Formula 1 practice session for the United States Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton was only eighth in the lead Mercedes.

Verstappen was 0.169s faster than Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in the first 90-minute session on Friday, with Alex Albon backing up his Red Bull teammate in third.

Red Bull showed table-topping pace throughout, with Albon quickest at the halfway stage on a 1m35.282s before times tumbled as the track improved and teams switched to the soft tyre.

After dropping Pirelli's development 2020 tyres for a set of mediums and then softs, Verstappen posted a 1m34.057s.

Vettel's own soft-tyre run yielded a 1m34.236s, with Albon ending up on a 1m34.336s.

As neither Mercedes driver or Charles Leclerc's Ferrari set a representative time, Pierre Gasly ended the session fourth, just under a second slower than Verstappen.

Daniel Ricciardo was fifth for Renault, a shade faster than Romain Grosjean's Haas, with Leclerc only seventh, 1.3s off the pace.

Hamilton, who has regular race engineer Peter Bonnington back alongside him at Austin, ended up a few hundredths shy of Leclerc.

He vaulted into the top 10 with a late soft-tyre run after threatening to end the session 18th.

Lance Stroll was ninth for Racing Point, and Kevin Magnussen completed the top 10 in the second Haas.

Valtteri Bottas was down in 17th in the second Mercedes. He did complete a lengthy stint on softs but spent the rest of his session on development tyres and mediums.

Several drivers complained about bumps around the track and a jump at Turn 9, where there has been a mix of resurfacing and other parts being left alone and deteriorating.

Television replays even showed small parts being thrown off by at least one Haas over the bumps.

Carlos Sainz suffered a major spin through the Esses after losing his McLaren on the bumpy entry to the corner, while many others ran wide and had lap times deleted for track limits.

Williams FP1 stand-in Nicholas Latifi stopped briefly on-track and only completed seven laps after returning to the garage.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 26 01'34.057  
2 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 30 01'34.226 00.169
3 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull 28 01'34.316 00.259
4 France Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 32 01'35.008 00.951
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault 29 01'35.263 01.206
6 France Romain Grosjean Haas 24 01'35.356 01.299
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 23 01'35.380 01.323
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 32 01'35.439 01.382
9 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point 31 01'35.586 01.529
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 23 01'35.659 01.602
11 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 31 01'35.661 01.604
12 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 26 01'35.723 01.666
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 22 01'35.854 01.797
14 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point 29 01'35.971 01.914
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 26 01'36.037 01.980
16 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Renault 24 01'36.124 02.067
17 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 40 01'36.159 02.102
18 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 23 01'36.263 02.206
19 Poland Robert Kubica Williams 28 01'37.948 03.891
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 7 01'41.112 07.055
View full results
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Sub-event FP1
Author Scott Mitchell

1 Nov - 3 Nov
