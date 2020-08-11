Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
107 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: Racing Point saga like "copying a test"

shares
comments
Ferrari: Racing Point saga like "copying a test"
By:
Co-author: Giacomo Rauli
Aug 11, 2020, 1:34 PM

Mattia Binotto has compared Racing Point's role in the Formula 1 brake duct controversy to "copying a test" amid Ferrari's plans to appeal for a harsher sanction.

Racing Point was handed a 15-point constructors' championship penalty and a €400,000 fine after its brake ducts were ruled to have been designed via an illegal process.

Racing Point called the ruling "a bit bewildering", and has confirmed it's intention to appeal the sanction and clear its name.

But with the team permitted to continue to use the rear brake ducts for the rest of the season, many of Racing Point's rivals have voiced anger over the leniency of the penalty.

Ferrari, Williams, Renault and McLaren are all planning formal appeals against the ruling, which would result in the case going to the FIA International Court of Appeal.

It sparked an angry response from Racing Point team owner Lawrence Stroll in a rare public statement, while Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has voiced his opinion that Racing Point is innocent.

Ferrari team principal Binotto called the ruling from the FIA stewards a "starting point" in the case, and that the breach in the regulations was obvious.

"As Ferrari we have already talked about the Racing Point case on Friday, we have already said what we think," Binotto said on Sky Sports Italia.

"There have been protests, and there was the first verdict that said that what Racing Point did is illegal. This is a starting point.

"Stroll and Wolff may be furious, but there has been a violation of the regulations here.

"This is like copying a test. There are those who copy the test, and those who pass the test to have others copy it.

"I don't think there's anything to add to that. The facts are obvious. We are opponents and this is normal. Everyone looks at their own interest.

"We have laid down our intention to appeal. We believe that the sentence was not adequate, and we have four days to confirm it."

Read Also:

Mercedes has come into the spotlight in the case due to a transfer of parts that took place on 6 January - after the brake ducts had stopped being a non-listed part.

The stewards' ruling did not suggest Mercedes had wrongly passed any data concerning the brake ducts to Racing Point, with the 6 January transfer not expanding on the information that had previously been legitimately passed under the regulations.

Wolff said on Sunday that Mercedes had done nothing wrong in the case.

"We have done nothing wrong. I strongly believe that Racing Point has done nothing wrong," Wolff said.

"I believe that if this goes to the International Court of Appeal, the lawyers and the barristers have a strong opinion that this is a case that has very, very solid pillars, and therefore everybody's in a good place about that.

"If someone thinks that we have done something wrong, they should protest, and we're happy to go to court."

Related video

Haas retired Magnussen for "safety" reasons

Previous article

Haas retired Magnussen for "safety" reasons
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Racing Point
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Ferrari: Racing Point saga like "copying a test"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
59m

Ferrari: Racing Point saga like "copying a test"

Verstappen now a championship threat, says Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen now a championship threat, says Wolff

No "bad blood" between McLaren and Mercedes over Racing Point
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

No "bad blood" between McLaren and Mercedes over Racing Point

Haas retired Magnussen for "safety" reasons
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Haas retired Magnussen for "safety" reasons

FIA to review formation lap radio chat rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

FIA to review formation lap radio chat rules

Mercedes "at the very worst end" of tyre problems
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "at the very worst end" of tyre problems

F1 drivers can't use pitlane 'shortcut' on last lap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers can't use pitlane 'shortcut' on last lap

Dovizioso: Past set-ups no longer working on Ducati
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
3h

Dovizioso: Past set-ups no longer working on Ducati

Latest news

Ferrari: Racing Point saga like "copying a test"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
59m

Ferrari: Racing Point saga like "copying a test"

Haas retired Magnussen for "safety" reasons
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Haas retired Magnussen for "safety" reasons

FIA to review formation lap radio chat rules
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

FIA to review formation lap radio chat rules

Racing Point: Concorde Agreement still needs work
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point: Concorde Agreement still needs work

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: Racing Point saga like "copying a test"

59m
2
Formula 1

Verstappen now a championship threat, says Wolff

3
Formula 1

No "bad blood" between McLaren and Mercedes over Racing Point

4
Formula 1

Haas retired Magnussen for "safety" reasons

1h
5
Formula 1

FIA to review formation lap radio chat rules

3h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time 12:39
Formula 1

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Latest news

Ferrari: Racing Point saga like "copying a test"
Formula 1

Ferrari: Racing Point saga like "copying a test"

Haas retired Magnussen for "safety" reasons
Formula 1

Haas retired Magnussen for "safety" reasons

FIA to review formation lap radio chat rules
Formula 1

FIA to review formation lap radio chat rules

Racing Point: Concorde Agreement still needs work
Formula 1

Racing Point: Concorde Agreement still needs work

Nissany to get FP1 outing with Williams in Spain
Formula 1

Nissany to get FP1 outing with Williams in Spain

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.