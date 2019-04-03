Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Bahrain April testing / Testing report

Vettel sets morning pace in Bahrain F1 test

shares
comments
Vettel sets morning pace in Bahrain F1 test
By:
1h ago

The second and final day of Formula 1's Bahrain test has begun with Sebastian Vettel setting the early pace and Dan Ticktum making his debut in a contemporary Red Bull.

Unexpected, heavy rain halted track running for a large part of the opening day of the post-Bahrain Grand Prix test on Tuesday.

That meant teams wasted little time getting to work with their respective programmes when greeted with improved conditions on Wednesday morning.

Six drivers completed more than 50 laps in the first four hours, as many as managed half a century over the entirety of Tuesday's running.

Vettel set the early pace having taken over Ferrari's testing duties from Mick Schumacher, who has switched to Alfa Romeo for his second day of F1 work.

Four-time world champion Vettel, who suffered a miserable race in Bahrain on Sunday, set a 1m29.319s in the morning and that remained the benchmark at 1pm local time, four hours into the test.

There is no lunch break in the schedule and teams will continue until the test ends at 6pm.

Racing Point driver Lance Stroll was second fastest, 0.730s slower than Vettel, with George Russell completing the early top three.

Williams race driver Russell has swapped his usual 2019 car for a Mercedes for day two of the test.

The Mercedes-affiliated F1 rookie is reprising his 2017/2018 testing role for the title-winning team on Wednesday and has so far completed more than 50 laps and set a best time of 1m30.373s.

Last year's European Formula 3 title rivals Ticktum and Schumacher are in F1 action together for the first time.

Red Bull protege Ticktum has taken over from Max Verstappen as the team bids to find the "magic password" to the RB15's set-up troubles so far.

Ticktum, who is racing in Super Formula this year, had managed more than 60 laps and set the seventh-fastest time through the first half of the day.

After swapping the Ferrari for an Alfa, Schumacher's morning was about as muted as his debut on Tuesday, with just over 30 laps to his name and ninth place in the times.

Other rookie drivers are in action on the second day, including Pietro Fittipaldi at Haas, Jack Aitken at Renault and Nicholas Latifi at Williams.

Fittipaldi was fastest of the trio as the test day approached its halfway points, lapping fifth-quickest on a 1m31.209s.

Aitken and Latifi remained at the foot of the times after busy mornings in which they completed 53 and 48 laps respectively.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap Laps
1 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1'29.319   47
2 Lance Stroll Racing Point 1'30.049 +0.730s 35
3 George Russell Mercedes 1'30.373 +1.054s 59
4 Alexander Albon Toro Rosso 1'30.566 +1.247s 69
5 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas 1'31.209 +1.890s 48
6 Lando Norris McLaren 1'31.303 +1.984s 47
7 Dan Ticktum Red Bull 1'31.447 +2.128s 64
8 Carlos Sainz McLaren 1'32.269 +2.950s 60
9 Mick Schumacher Alfa Romeo 1'32.296 +2.977s 31
10 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1'33.091 +3.772s 70
11 Jack Aitken Renault 1'33.560 +4.241s 53
12 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'33.808 +4.489s 48
Next article
Leclerc: Ferrari should still be "proud" of Bahrain GP

Previous article

Leclerc: Ferrari should still be "proud" of Bahrain GP

Next article

Steiner "amazed" by Haas' sudden loss of pace

Steiner "amazed" by Haas' sudden loss of pace
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain April testing
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Vettel sets morning pace in Bahrain F1 test Bahrain April testing
Formula 1 / Testing report

Vettel sets morning pace in Bahrain F1 test

1h ago
How "spoiled" Ricciardo got a reality check Article
Formula 1

How "spoiled" Ricciardo got a reality check

Hamilton says Vettel's mistakes are "minuscule" Article
Formula 1

Hamilton says Vettel's mistakes are "minuscule"

Latest videos
Five things we learned from the Bahrain Grand Prix 05:13
Formula 1

Five things we learned from the Bahrain Grand Prix

15h ago
The signs that Hamilton has Vettel's number again in 2019 06:46
Formula 1

The signs that Hamilton has Vettel's number again in 2019

19h ago

Shop Our Store
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now
Ferrari

Ferrari

Shop Now

News in depth
Vettel sets morning pace in Bahrain F1 test
Formula 1

Vettel sets morning pace in Bahrain F1 test

Leclerc: Ferrari should still be "proud" of Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari should still be "proud" of Bahrain GP

How "spoiled" Ricciardo got a reality check
Formula 1

How "spoiled" Ricciardo got a reality check

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.