Raikkonen tops second day of F1 testing

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
245 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
266 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
280 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing I / Testing report

Raikkonen tops second day of F1 testing

shares
comments
Raikkonen tops second day of F1 testing
By:
Feb 20, 2020, 5:04 PM

Kimi Raikkonen ended the second day of Formula 1 pre-season testing fastest for Alfa Romeo as Mercedes debuted its new dual-axis steering system.

After seeing Sergio Perez lead the way through the morning session, Raikkonen was able to displace the Racing Point driver at the top of the timesheets in the final hour of running.

Raikkonen set a time of 1m17.091s on the softest available tyre - C5 - with 45 minutes remaining, giving him P1 by two tenths of a second.

It capped off a productive day for Raikkonen, who racked up 134 laps in his first extended run in the new Alfa Romeo C39 car, having only previously driven it during the Fiorano shakedown last week.

Raikkonen sparked the first red flag of 2020 pre-season running when his Alfa Romeo car came to a halt between Turn 8 and Turn 9 with 17 minutes left on the clock, bringing the day to an early end.

Early pace-setter Perez failed to beat his morning benchmark after focusing on long-runs through the afternoon, but still finished the day second overall ahead of Renault's Daniel Ricciardo.

Ricciardo completed fewer laps than any other driver after only featuring in the morning session, managing just 41 laps before handing over to teammate Esteban Ocon for the afternoon, who finished 12th fastest.

Read Also:

Alexander Albon finished fourth for Red Bull in his maiden outing in the new Red Bull RB16, while AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly ended up fifth fastest.

After missing the opening day of testing through illness, Sebastian Vettel featured for Ferrari in the afternoon on Thursday, recording 73 laps en route to sixth place overall.

Charles Leclerc finished less than two tenths behind Vettel in eighth, the pair split by Williams's George Russell, who continued the team's strong start to testing with 116 laps in the book.

Lewis Hamilton set Mercedes's fastest time of the day in ninth place, but his running was more notable for the first usage of the team's dual-axis steering (DAS) system.

Hamilton was spotted making adjustments to the toe angle of the front wheels by pulling the steering wheel towards his body during the morning session, sparking intrigue through the paddock.

Teammate Valtteri Bottas took over in the Mercedes W11 for the afternoon, and was also seen using the DAS system.

Bottas propped up the timesheets in 13th place after focusing on long runs, with his day coming to an end with one hour left on the clock due to an electrical issue.

Lando Norris took 10th for McLaren ahead of Haas driver Romain Grosjean as both recorded more than two race distances through Thursday's running.

Friday marks the final day of running at the opening pre-season test, which starts at 9am local time in Barcelona.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap Laps Compound
1 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1m17.091s   134 C5
2 Sergio Perez Racing Point 1m17.347s +0.256s 145 C3
3 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1m17.749s +0.658s 41 C32
4 Alex Albon Red Bull 1m17.912s +0.821s 134 C2
5 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1m18.121s +1.030s 147 C2
6 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1m18.154s +1.063s 73 C4
7 George Russell Williams 1m18.266s +1.175s 116 C3
8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1m18.335s +1.244s 49 C3
9 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1m18.387s +1.296s 106 C1
10 Lando Norris McLaren 1m18.474s +1.383s 137 C3
11 Romain Grosjean Haas 1m18.496s +1.405s 158 C3
12 Esteban Ocon Renault 1m18.557s +1.466s 52 C2
13 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1m19.307s +2.216s 77 C2

Related video

Next article
Mercedes' DAS: What is it, how does it work, and is it legal?

Previous article

Mercedes' DAS: What is it, how does it work, and is it legal?

Next article

Why the FIA believes Mercedes' DAS system is legal

Why the FIA believes Mercedes' DAS system is legal
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing I
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
21 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why the FIA believes Mercedes' DAS system is legal

46m
2
Formula 1

Mercedes 'steering mode' raises eyebrows in Barcelona

3
Formula 1

Raikkonen tops second day of F1 testing

1h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes "pretty confident" new DAS system is legal

5
Formula 1

Tech insight: What does Mercedes' steering wheel mode do?

Latest videos

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points 12:18
Formula 1

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes? 06:53
Formula 1

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes?

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown 07:50
Formula 1

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown

Renault R.S.20 Shakedown 01:00
Formula 1

Renault R.S.20 Shakedown

McLaren MCL35 Shakedown 00:43
Formula 1

McLaren MCL35 Shakedown

Latest news

Perez hopes 'pink Mercedes' is as fast as real thing
F1

Perez hopes 'pink Mercedes' is as fast as real thing

Gallery: Best photos from Barcelona F1 testing so far
F1

Gallery: Best photos from Barcelona F1 testing so far

Why the FIA believes Mercedes' DAS system is legal
F1

Why the FIA believes Mercedes' DAS system is legal

Raikkonen tops second day of F1 testing
F1

Raikkonen tops second day of F1 testing

Mercedes' DAS: What is it, how does it work, and is it legal?
F1

Mercedes' DAS: What is it, how does it work, and is it legal?

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.