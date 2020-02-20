Why the FIA believes Mercedes' DAS system is legal

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
245 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
266 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
280 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why the FIA believes Mercedes' DAS system is legal

shares
comments
Why the FIA believes Mercedes' DAS system is legal
By:
Feb 20, 2020, 5:55 PM

Formula 1's second day of pre-season testing has been dominated by intrigue surrounding the Mercedes 'Dual Axis Steering' (DAS) system.

But while the clever trick of adjusting the toe angle of the front wheels through steering wheel movement left some scratching their heads about how it could be allowed, the FIA is comfortable the design is fully in compliance with the regulations.

Indeed, it is understood that Mercedes has been in detailed correspondence with motor racing's governing body about the idea for some time now – and has proceeded to feature it on its W11 only because the opinion of the FIA is that it is allowed.

Had the FIA said that, in its view, the DAS system was in contravention of the rules, then it is likely Mercedes would have abandoned the project rather than plough on and risk a disqualification from the Australian Grand Prix.

Motorsport.com has learned that the central matter for the FIA is the grey area in the regulations between what are suspension components and what are steering parts of the car.

The regulations are clear that suspension changes made when the car is in motion are not allowed.

Read Also:

"No adjustment may be made to any suspension system while the car is in motion," states Article 10.2.3 of F1's Technical Regulations

So if, in the FIA's view, the changes made to the toe angle were altering the suspension of the car, then that would be outlawed.

However, the FIA's view is that the Mercedes system is deemed not to be altering the suspension. Instead, in its view, DAS is simply another way of 'steering' the front wheels.

In terms of what is allowed in terms of steering, the rules are not that restrictive.

Article 10.4.1 of the technical regulations states: "Any steering system which permits the re-alignment of more than two wheels is not permitted."

With the Mercedes system only adjusting the toe of the front wheels, then that is fully in compliance.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Furthermore, and key to this case, is the fact that there is nowhere in the regulations that states the wheels can only be turned on one axis – nor that the two front wheels must change angle at the same rate.

That means that Mercedes changing the angle of the front wheels independently of each other, to alter the toe, is allowed because there is nothing saying it cannot be done.

The only stipulation regarding such a DAS system is that it cannot be done through power-assisted means – as the power steering of the car has to comply with a regulation that states: "No such system may carry out any function other than reduce the physical effort required to steer the car."

The Mercedes steering system must also have have had to comply with crash tests.

Rivals teams are well aware that Mercedes has exploited an area in the rules that has not been tested in this way before – and has got a head-start in designing, building and testing the system.

With the FIA happy for now with DAS – although its ultimate legality can only be proven by race stewards if there is a protest – the question is now if other teams begin work on their own solutions immediately, or wait for clarity in Melbourne with a potential challenge.

At a time when all outfits are already juggling resources with the 2021 F1 revamp on the horizon, having to throw extra focus into coming up with a DAS system will almost certainly be a major disruption for everyone that elects to create one.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11, steering wheel detail

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11, steering wheel detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Next article
Raikkonen tops second day of F1 testing

Previous article

Raikkonen tops second day of F1 testing

Next article

Gallery: Best photos from Barcelona F1 testing so far

Gallery: Best photos from Barcelona F1 testing so far
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
21 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why the FIA believes Mercedes' DAS system is legal

47m
2
Formula 1

Mercedes 'steering mode' raises eyebrows in Barcelona

3
Formula 1

Raikkonen tops second day of F1 testing

1h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes "pretty confident" new DAS system is legal

5
Formula 1

Tech insight: What does Mercedes' steering wheel mode do?

Latest videos

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points 12:18
Formula 1

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes? 06:53
Formula 1

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes?

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown 07:50
Formula 1

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown

Renault R.S.20 Shakedown 01:00
Formula 1

Renault R.S.20 Shakedown

McLaren MCL35 Shakedown 00:43
Formula 1

McLaren MCL35 Shakedown

Latest news

Perez hopes 'pink Mercedes' is as fast as real thing
F1

Perez hopes 'pink Mercedes' is as fast as real thing

Gallery: Best photos from Barcelona F1 testing so far
F1

Gallery: Best photos from Barcelona F1 testing so far

Why the FIA believes Mercedes' DAS system is legal
F1

Why the FIA believes Mercedes' DAS system is legal

Raikkonen tops second day of F1 testing
F1

Raikkonen tops second day of F1 testing

Mercedes' DAS: What is it, how does it work, and is it legal?
F1

Mercedes' DAS: What is it, how does it work, and is it legal?

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.