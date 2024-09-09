All Series

Formula 1

Alpine 'just weeks' from Mercedes engine call as it assesses costs

Alpine lays out a deadline for its 2026 Formula 1 engine decision as it assesses remaining a factory engine squad versus a Mercedes customer outfit

Franco Nugnes Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, and Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, side by side in the pit lane

Alpine expects to have a final decision on its 2026 engine partner in less than a month's time, as Renault's board presses on with its assessment of its Viry-Chatillon-based Formula 1 engine project.

Renault had begun the process of developing a power unit that would satisfy the 2026 regulations, which features a more even split between the internal combustion engine and the hybrid components in terms of power delivery.

After discussions within Renault CEO Luca de Meo, Bruno Famin made the announcement of the project's cancellation one of his last acts as team principal, noting that the staff at Viry would have the opportunity to work on Alpine/Renault's other motorsport programmes.

In the aftermath, a number of employees at Viry went on strike, with many travelling to the Italian Grand Prix to make their displeasure public.

Explaining the current situation to Motorsport.com, de Meo stated that the option to turn Alpine into an effective customer entity was ongoing, with Mercedes the likeliest supplier of powertrains to the team in 2026.

"We have four or five weeks to define the situation in the board," de Meo said at the beginning of September. "We are analysing how to approach F1 from 2026 in order to be more competitive and we are evaluating every opportunity. 

"The idea of switching to Mercedes engines is on the table, but I can assure you that there is no choice done yet."

Luca de Meo, CEO, Renault Group

Luca de Meo, CEO, Renault Group

Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

De Meo added that the cost ramifications of switching to a customer team was massive, although noted that the negative consequences of marketing - Renault ditching its own engine project to jump into bed with another manufacturer - would be a factor in the final decision.

This comes after Alpine's employees released figures of the 2026 engine project thus far, stating that they showed promise and that the Viry-Chatillon engineers were on track to meet targets.

"If we make a purely financial analysis of how much it costs to make a 2026 power unit in-house and how much you could save with a customer engine, the difference becomes enormous," de Meo said. 

"So whoever looks at the numbers can only sense what may be the opportunity to go into the new F1 regulations with a more competitive but less expensive project.

"Having said that, I would add that the proposal is on the table, but there has been no decision by the board. This is one of the aspects that is being discussed with so many other important points on how we will approach F1 in the future.

"Here's where so many other factors come into play that will lead to a decision: what does marketing think? What would be the negative consequences of this choice vs a huge financial saving?"

"This is the financial picture and it has to be cross-referenced with everything else. The ambition is to build a competitive project and so there are many factors involved in the choices that will have to be weighed up very carefully."

De Meo also stated that nothing was for sale; the Alpine racing team would continue under Renault ownership, and the Viry base will house new projects.

"We are not selling anything. At Viry-Chatillon there are capable and prepared people who are working not only on F1,” he confirmed.

"We have started important innovative projects not only in motorsport, so we need to keep calm so that we can arrive at the best choices."

