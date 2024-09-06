All Series

Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Bearman replaces banned Magnussen at Haas for Azerbaijan GP

The 2025 Haas race driver will compete in his second Formula 1 grand prix of the season when he stands in for banned regular Kevin Magnussen

Ben Hunt
Ben Hunt
Upd:
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, in the garage

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, in the garage

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Oliver Bearman will get another chance to impress in a Formula 1 race after being called up by Haas as a replacement for Kevin Magnussen at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Magnussen will be forced to serve a one-race ban as punishment for racking up 12 penalty points on his superlicence over a period of 12 months.

It was triggered after Magnussen collided with Pierre Gasly during the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, earning him a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points on his licence, taking him over the permitted amount.

It means he will be forced to sit out the Baku round, giving Bearman another opportunity behind the wheel of the Haas as he deputises for the Danish driver.

Bearman, 19, who is part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, has been selected by Haas to drive for the team full-time next season.

He has already taken part in a Pirelli tyre test at Silverstone driving the VF-24 and participated in four FP1 sessions for Haas this season at Imola, Barcelona, Silverstone and the Hungaroring.

Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-24

Oliver Bearman, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Bearman shot to prominence earlier in the year as he replaced Ferrari's Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when the Spanish driver had appendicitis.

Bearman qualified in 11th position in Jeddah and drove to an impressive seventh-place finish, earning the plaudits.

Earlier in the season, Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu explained how he had been impressed by Bearman's professionalism, which convinced him to sign the youngster for 2025.

He told Motorsport.com: "He's got the most important thing in the paddock, speed. But in terms of him understanding the bigger picture, it is impressive, because he is a young guy, and when he drives for us in FP1, we tell him the team's objective for that week and to achieve that objective.

"We say 'this is your role, this is your programme and what you need to achieve for the team as well as yourself' and he is able to understand that very well.

"He understands how he can contribute to the bigger picture, which is not the case with all the young drivers.

"Sometimes you can tell them all those things and then they go out and try to set the quickest lap every single time. But you have to be a team player in F1, especially with limited testing programmes and opportunities.

Read Also:

"Also, before the event, his engagement with the team is also very good and after the event, his debrief after the learning is also very good, and he is able to provide the feedback we need.

"He is very calm and very positive as well. So he can bring a good vibe to the team and make everybody welcome him.

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"Some drivers are driven but can be negative, and when it is working, it is OK when the results are coming, but when they aren't, it can be draining.

"I have had some drivers like that who are massively talented, a really good driver and are hard-working but drive the team, not in wrong way, but on the negative side. And Ollie is very positive, so it is uplifting and a positive factor.”

Following the announcement, Bearman said having his experience in the Jeddah race would prove invaluable for his second outing.

“It’s definitely more of a challenge stepping in to race as a reserve driver, with limited prep-time and so on, but I’m in the fortunate position of having done it earlier in the year with Scuderia Ferrari, so I can at least call on that experience,” he commented.

“I’ve also had four FP1 sessions with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team in the VF-24 already this season, so undoubtedly that will also prove to be valuable in tackling the full race weekend in Baku.

“The team is in good form at the moment and I’ll do my best to be prepared with the time we have available. The aim is to get out there and have a solid weekend in Azerbaijan.”

Magnussen is expected to return to the Haas cockpit to compete in the Singapore Grand Prix later this month.

