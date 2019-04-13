Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Chinese GP / Breaking news

Albon gets new Honda engine after FP3 crash

shares
comments
Albon gets new Honda engine after FP3 crash
By:
1h ago

Alex Albon will have a new Honda Formula 1 engine for the Chinese Grand Prix so the manufacturer can inspect his previous one in Japan, following his huge practice crash.

The Toro Rosso rookie missed qualifying at the Shanghai circuit after running slightly wide exiting the final corner, losing control of his car and spearing into the barrier before the pitwall begins.

Honda has confirmed the engine will not be used in the car Toro Rosso is building around a new monocoque.

"We are all relieved that Alex is fine after his FP3 crash," said Honda F1 technical director Toyoharu Tanabe. "As a result of the accident, we are changing the PU and sending the one that was in the car at the time of the crash back to Sakura for a full check.

"At the moment, we do not know the full extent of the possible damage to the various PU elements."

The change means both Toro Rosso drivers are using fresh Honda engines in China, after the Japanese manufacturer detected an anomaly on the data from Daniil Kvyat's car on Friday.

Honda made a precautionary change after FP1, with that engine also being sent back to its Sakura research and development facility for checks.

Even if either engine is salvageable, the two drivers are already in line for grid penalties later in the year, as they are already moving onto the second set of restricted components.

Engine manufacturers traditionally bring two significant updates over the course of the season, and although Albon or Kvyat could go slightly off-cycle to take those updates they would likely need a fourth engine before the end of the year.

Albon said he has had "a lot worse" crashes than his first major F1 accident, which he said left him "more frustrated, more emotional[ly hurt] than physical"

"That area of the track, there is laptime there," he said. "You can run a bit wider and it just helps to bring that entry speed into the corner.

"It's something I've been doing the run before and the day before as well. The line itself was fine, just a bit too much throttle on the AstroTurf.

"You always get one snap, it's quite normal on the astro over there. But it snapped, and then it snapped the other way. Once you get the tankslapper, you're kind of a passenger. I was hoping it snap left to spin me onto the circuit, but it went right into the wall."

Next article
The driver who gained most from F1's famous farce

Previous article

The driver who gained most from F1's famous farce

Next article

Mercedes: FIA-mandated front wing tweak has aero impact

Mercedes: FIA-mandated front wing tweak has aero impact
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Chinese GP
Drivers Alex Albon
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Magnussen: Vettel "did the right thing" passing Verstappen Chinese GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen: Vettel "did the right thing" passing Verstappen

2h ago
Vettel: Gap to Mercedes "too big" in China Article
Formula 1

Vettel: Gap to Mercedes "too big" in China

Verstappen in sweary rant at rivals over Q3 tactics Article
Formula 1

Verstappen in sweary rant at rivals over Q3 tactics

Latest videos
Starting Grid for ChineseGP 00:57
Formula 1

Starting Grid for ChineseGP

4h ago
Shell China: Charles Leclerc interview 04:13
Formula 1

Shell China: Charles Leclerc interview

19h ago

Shop Our Store
Toro Rosso

Toro Rosso

Shop Now

News in depth
Giovinazzi had same problem that hit Leclerc in Bahrain
Formula 1

Giovinazzi had same problem that hit Leclerc in Bahrain

Raikkonen's 'power loss' was actually "strange" headwind
Formula 1

Raikkonen's 'power loss' was actually "strange" headwind

Mercedes: FIA-mandated front wing tweak has aero impact
Formula 1

Mercedes: FIA-mandated front wing tweak has aero impact

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.