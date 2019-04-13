Sign in
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Formula 1 / Chinese GP / Breaking news

Albon to miss qualifying after practice shunt

Albon to miss qualifying after practice shunt
By:
1h ago

Toro Rosso driver Alexander Albon will miss qualifying for Formula 1's Chinese Grand Prix after crashing his STR14 in final practice.

It was Albon’s second crash of the season after his FP1 shunt in Australia, and his team boss Franz Tost has urged him to put it behind him and learn a lesson from it.

Albon ran wide at the exit of the final corner and had a heavy impact with the barrier on the right, badly damaging the left-hand side of the car and triggering a red flag that ended the session prematurely.

With the chassis sustaining critical damage, under the rules it’s not possible to use a replacement on the same day, even if there was enough time to build it up.

“I’ve just talked to him and everything is fine,” Tost told Motorsport.com. “He cannot take part in qualifying because we investigated the monocoque, and it’s damaged, and this is not possible.

“It’s part of the learning process. He was so fast in the first run this morning, and also at the end he would have been in the first 10 because in sector one he was 0.2s faster than on his previous run with the new tyres, and he was quick in sector two. OK, in sector three he crashed.

“But the most important thing is he is fast. He knows why he crashed, and that’s important. It’s a lesson to learn, and that’s how it works.

“He has the race tomorrow. I think he is experienced enough to learn what’s important for the future, and forget the rest.”

The team will build up the spare chassis with a fresh gearbox but it is not yet clear whether all the Honda engine components will be switched across from the damaged car.

“Honda is investigating, whether we can use it or not, I don’t know yet. We will see. The problem is that this is the first engine, and then we will have to use another engine from this specification.”

Albon’s teammate Daniil Kvyat is already on his second engine of the season after an issue in FP1, but Tost said the original unit may yet stay in the pool: “We have to find out. This was more of a precaution because we didn’t want to risk anything.

“Maybe we can use this engine on Friday runs. It’s going back to Japan and they will check.”

Aftermath of Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 crash

Aftermath of Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 crash
1/13

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, runs wide onto the astroturf

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, runs wide onto the astroturf
2/13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 crashes

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 crashes
3/13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Aftermath of Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 crash

Aftermath of Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 crash
4/13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Aftermath of Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 crash

Aftermath of Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 crash
5/13

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Aftermath of Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 crash

Aftermath of Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 crash
6/13

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Aftermath of Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 crash

Aftermath of Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 crash
7/13

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Aftermath of Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 crash

Aftermath of Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 crash
8/13

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Aftermath of Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 crash

Aftermath of Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 crash
9/13

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Aftermath of Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 crash

Aftermath of Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 crash
10/13

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Aftermath of Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 crash

Aftermath of Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 crash
11/13

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Aftermath of Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 crash

Aftermath of Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14 crash
12/13

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso returns from the medical centre after his crash

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso returns from the medical centre after his crash
13/13

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Chinese GP: Bottas quickest in FP3, big crash for Albon

Chinese GP: Bottas quickest in FP3, big crash for Albon
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Chinese GP
Sub-event Q1
Drivers Alex Albon
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper
