Miami GP practice as it happened

Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix gets going with Friday practice.

By: Megan White, Haydn Cobb

Summary

Summary:

  • Verstappen led FP2 for F1's Miami GP 
  • Sainz finished second, with Leclerc third despite a late crash which prompted a red flag
  • Russell topped FP1 despite missing most of the session with a steering issue

Leaderboard:

  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Sainz, Ferrari
  3. Leclerc, Ferrari
  4. Perez, Red Bull
  5. Alonso, Aston Martin
  6. Norris, McLaren
  7. Hamilton, Mercedes
  8. Stroll, Aston Martin
  9. Ocon, Alpine
  10. Albon, Williams
Status: Stopped
With that, we'll call time on our live text coverage of Friday practice in Miami. Final practice begins at 5:30pm BST tomorrow, with qualifying scheduled for 9pm BST. Until then, have a lovely rest of your Friday. Go well!
Here's the second practice report: 

https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-miami-gp-verstappen-leads-fp2-as-leclerc-crashes/10465668/

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
 
After a 1-2 in first practice, it was a slightly underwhelming second session for Mercedes, with Hamilton seventh and Russell 15th.
Verstappen is the driver to beat once again with a best lap time of 1m27.930s to put him 0.385s up on nearest challenger Sainz. It looked to be a good session for Ferrari until Leclerc found the wall late on.
But there was still enough time for Sainz to almost trip over both McLarens, while Perez suffered a huge lock-up into Turn 1. So not the cleanest end to the session.
All those on track get at least one more flying lap in before the chequered flag marks the end of FP2. Verstappen ends it on top from Sainz.
19 F1 drivers back out on track - no prizes for guessing who is missing.
 
FP2 will restart at 6:26pm local time - in one minute - for four minutes of final action.
What should be a relief to Ferrari is Leclerc didn't appear to damage its new floor and diffuser in the crash.
Replays show that Leclerc caught a slide through Turn 7 but locking up his momentum takes him into the barrier. He is out of the car and all OK, but his front-right of the car is wrecked.
Uh oh! Leclerc has crashed and the red flags are out!
Ocon and Alonso have a bit of a mini-race fighting for track position in practice which draws the ire of the Spaniard.
Russell is testing out his donut skills as he runs off at Turn 11 and spins around his Mercedes to rejoin the action.
So, assuming no glory runs, Verstappen will retain top spot in second practice ahead of both Ferraris. Just as he did in last year's Miami GP.
What time is it? It is long run o'clock.
"I think it's three wheeling through the left-hander, Turn 2," Russell reports over team radio. That's not what you want, having had that same experience in a Mini. I'm sure it is the same feeling...
After a Mercedes 1-2 in first practice, we've not seen much of them in this session. Hamilton is seventh and Russell is 17th - the latter 1.5s off the outright pace.
Tsunoda the next to lock up, this time both his fronts into Turn 1, to badly flat spot his current set of softs.
Albon can't get his Williams stopped at Turn 17 so wisely takes to the run-off to spin around and get going again. No harm done.
"That was a timely placed McLaren," Russell complains over team radio as he drifts wide through Turn 7.
Sainz is the next to challenge Verstappen's leading effort, but falls just 0.060s short to go second.
Leclerc gets a clean lap in to slot into second and cut the gap to Verstappen to 0.143s.
Verstappen goes top again with a 1m28.255s on the softs to give him nearly half a second advantage on the rest.
Leclerc locks up into Turn 17 which wrecks his promising lap.
FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer has been down to Red Bull to check on Verstappen after he had a headrest switch having complained about his Hans helmet device.
McLaren fans will be shouting to stop the count right about now, with Norris leading a team 1-2 ahead of Piastri. Sadly, it may not last with lots of others switching to the soft tyres.
Norris goes fastest! OK, he is one of the first drivers on the softs, but still. A 1m28.741s gives him bragging rights for now.
Perez has been shown the black and white flag for crossing the line at pit entry. He'll largely be fine doing that in practice, more of a don't do it again, but in the race he'll be in hot water.
"Oh my goodness!" Perez says over team radio, as he avoids de Vries going slow and nearly clatters into the outside wall. That could have been very messy.
 
Hamilton, potentially inspired by Big Sam's appointment at Leeds United, goes the direct route over Turn 14 as he clatters his car over the kerbs.
Unimpressed by not being top dog, Verstappen responds instantly to return to the top of the times with a 1m29.380s.
Leclerc has gone quickest with a 1m29.497s, 0.106s up on Verstappen.
How Magnussen didn't have a bigger accident is a minor miracle. Replays show the Dane going through a full 180 at Turns 14 and 15 and only lightly touches the wall on the left-front. That could have been session over.
A flash of yellow flags briefly causes concern, but nothing too serious to report as Magnussen spins at Turn 14 but is able to continue on.
All 20 F1 drivers are on track, making the Miami circuit properly busy.
But here come the Red Bulls, as Verstappen leads a 1-2 from team-mate Perez at the top of the times. The Dutch driver's 1m30.146s puts him six-tenths clear.
Sainz is the opening pace-setter with a 1m31.787s on the medium tyres.
