The Miami GP as it happened

Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix reaches its climax with the main event of Sunday’s race.

By: Haydn Cobb, Lewis Duncan

Summary
  • Red Bull's Verstappen takes a stunning victory from ninth on the grid ahead of Perez and Alonso
  • Verstappen sets the fastest lap on the penultimate lap, miles ahead of the rest of the field
  • Verstappen passes Perez for the lead with 10 laps to go
  • The Dutch driver goes from ninth to second in 15 laps using the hard tyres
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Perez, Red Bull
  3. Alonso, Aston Martin
  4. Russell, Mercedes
  5. Sainz, Ferrari
  6. Hamilton, Mercedes
  7. Leclerc, Ferrari
  8. Gasly, Alpine
  9. Ocon, Alpine
  10. Magnussen, Haas
Status: Stopped
Until then, ciao for now, enjoy the rest of your Sunday and go well!
With that, we'll call time on our live coverage of the Miami GP. We have a short break before the next race, the Emilia Romagna GP at Imola on 19-21 May, which starts a triple-header of races with Monaco and Spain.
The trophies, winners' medal and champagne is shared out and the celebrations truly get going! Red Bull utterly dominant once again, can anyone catch them?
Here's the full race report:

https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-miami-gp-race-report/10466658/
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
After a bit of a wait, Verstappen, Perez and Alonso are on the podium. Time for the Dutch and Austrian national anthems.
The trio have made it to the podium greenroom, equipped with a locker room-style display for the top three.
Verstappen's win and fastest lap sees him extend his championship lead to 14 points over Perez, with Alonso in third already 44 points off the Dutchman.
The podium trio have been put into some mini cars, beeping their way through the stadium to get to the rostrum. Miami is doing Miami things again.
Alonso on his fourth podium in five races: "A lonely race today, nothing to do with the Red Bulls ahead of us. We take the podium."
Perez on second place despite starting on pole: "I tried, I gave it my all. The first stint was really poor with the graining on the tyres. It compromised my race. Max was strong today so congrats to him."
Verstappen on his win from ninth on the grid: "It was a good race, I stayed out of trouble at the beginning and had a clean race. I could stay out long on the hard tyres and that was the difference."
Perhaps even more surprising was there wasn't a single safety car or yellow flag to speak of all race. Some very well behaved drivers in Miami.
Tsunoda finishes 11th, fending off Stroll at the finish line, with Bottas fading to 13th. Albon comes home in 14th ahead of Hulkenberg, Zhou, Norris, de Vries, Piastri and Sargeant. All 20 starters finished.
Hamilton takes sixth ahead of Leclerc, Gasly, Ocon and Magnussen who grabs the final points-paying place.
Alonso rounds out the podium in third place, ahead of Russell and Sainz, who keeps fifth despite his five-second penalty.
Verstappen wins the Miami GP! Perez completes a Red Bull 1-2!
On to the final lap, and that looks like your lot. Final orders at the bar, please.
Verstappen's got the fastest lap in his pocket and has a 3.8s lead over Perez. It didn't go to plan in qualifying, but he's been flawless in the grand prix.
Tsunoda is 3.1s behind Magnussen now, with the Haas driver likely to hold that final point providing he can have a clean final couple of laps.
Hamilton has marched his way into the top six ahead of Leclerc into Turn 11.
Aww, poor Russell. He spotted a car in front of Alonso and thought it was Perez, but is told it is the lapped car of Sargeant. Oh dear.
And Hamilton also gets by Gasly to take seventh place at Turn 11 to continue his chase of Leclerc.
Leclerc duly darts by Gasly for sixth into Turn 1, but their fight as invited Hamilton into the mix.
In that battle for the final point, Tsunoda is now 3.9s behind Magnussen on lap 53 of 57.
As the strategies have all shaken out the top five are fairly spread out right now. Leclerc is within DRS range of Gasly in the fight for sixth.
Tsunoda takes Bottas for 11th. He's got five seconds to close to get a point out of this afternoon.
Alonso, clearly bored and lonely in third place, is watching the big screens to see team-mate Stroll's pass on Albon for 13th place.
Into the closing stages of this race, it was a solid effort by Perez but Verstappen has been unstoppable this afternoon. He may have to settle for second place as the gap grows to 1.8s.
Albon is losing ground. Tsunoda has just passed him for 12th, with Stroll relegating the Williams to 14th.
Game, set and match? Verstappen's next lap is a 1m30.637s to pull out his lead over Perez to 1.5s.
Perez defends well into Turn 17, but Verstappen has a second go at him into Turn 1, they go side-by-side at the exit of the corner but Verstappen gets ahead and regains the lead!
It's all pretty stagnant outside of the top six, with Leclerc 1.9s behind Gasly. Hamilton sits eighth, Magnussen ninth and Ocon 10th.
Verstappen, on fresh mediums, will make light work of this against Perez given he's also got DRS.
A 3.1s pitstop for Verstappen and he comes out in second place about 1.5s back.
Stroll goes fastest with a 1m30.682s in 15th on his fresh mediums.
Verstappen pits from the lead with an 18.3s gap over Perez. Here we go...
Perez has realised what's going on and is picking up the pace. He puts in a 1m30.897s, a new fastest lap, which gives him two-tenths back on the gap to Verstappen.
Russell is asked for tyre feedback and he replies, "they are alright, been better, been worse." Not sure if that'll be all that useful to Mercedes, unless it is a code for "really good" or "really bad".
Stroll is the penultimate driver to stop as he goes onto mediums. He is out again in 15th.
"Effective track position is now -1.7s," Verstappen is told over team radio. Which basically means he'd come out 1.7s behind Perez if he pitted right now.
