F1 Bahrain 2021 pre-season testing - Day 2
shares
comments
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Tom Howard
Summary
|
|
Leaderboard - Day 2
1. Perez, Red Bull, 1m36.113s
Status: Live
02:15 Tsunoda logs a 1m38.002s to climb to the top of the times.
02:14 Here's Checo now - who has a very tennis ball-yellow helmet so should be easy to spot this year. Red Bull logged 139 laps yesterday, and Perez adds one more to the tally.
02:12
02:12 Ricciardo and Tsunoda are on the road at the moment, with 10 minutes of the session now gone.
02:10 Hamilton's still getting the laps in with the big fat aero rakes at the front, mapping the aero pressures around the front. Well, until he duly pits as well.
02:07 Heeeeere's Fernando! The #14 returns to the track and...goes into the pits. Never mind.
02:06 There's Hamilton with a 1m39.422s, going quickest for now.
02:05 Latifi sets our first time, a 1m53.696s. Which, you know, is a very slow time.
02:04 The Mercedes is dressed to the nines in aero rakes, still with work to do after a disappointing Friday. Hamilton's piloting the W12.
02:02 The #9 car, Sainz, Giovinazzi and Tsunoda are also on track.
02:01 We're green! Ricciardo and Latifi are first on the road.
02:00 We'll also get our first chance to see Perez in the Red Bull today - so Checo that out when you get a chance...
01:59
Mercedes: Hamilton
Here's this morning's lineup:
Mercedes: Hamilton
Red Bull: Perez
McLaren: Ricciardo
Aston Martin: Vettel
Alpine: Alonso
Ferrari: Sainz
AlphaTauri: Tsunoda
Alfa Romeo: Giovinazzi
Haas: Mazepin
Williams: Latifi
01:56 After two full years away from F1, Fernando Alonso is back in the saddle for Alpine. His helmet, a throwback to his 2005/6 design, is great.
01:53 Plenty to talk about after yesterday's opening day - and not just the sandstorm! After a gearbox problem, Mercedes admitted it is 'quite a way behind' on its plans: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/mercedes-quite-a-way-behind-f1-test-programme-after-setbacks/5700115/
01:47 Good morning everyone! It's day 2 of F1's pre-season test at Bahrain, and we're ready and raring to go. Grab a coffee, sit back, and indulge in all the testing action.
Load comments
Trending
Mar 11, 2021