Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
First Practice in
4 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Extreme E / Breaking news

Piquet interested in Extreme E entry

shares
comments
Piquet interested in Extreme E entry
By:
Nov 11, 2019, 2:53 PM

Inaugural Formula E champion Nelson Piquet Jr has expressed his interest in contesting the new Extreme E series.

As FE did before its first campaign, electric SUV series Extreme E has launched a 'drivers' programme' for potential competitors.

Existing members of the scheme include six-time World Rally champion Sebastien Ogier, 2016 FE champion Lucas di Grassi, Le Mans 24 Hours winner turned FE racer Andre Lotterer, 2019's three World Rallycross title combatants Timmy Hansen, Andreas Bakkerud and Kevin Hansen, and W Series champion Jamie Chadwick.

Former Formula 1 driver Piquet held off Sebastien Buemi in a final round showdown in FE's opening season in 2014/15 to become its first champion with what was then the NEXTEV team.

He dropped out of the series earlier this year when he split with Jaguar and currently races in Brazilian Stock Cars.

“Extreme E will be another challenge altogether,” said Piquet.

“As a driver who has competed across the world and would spend every day in a car if I could, there is nothing more appealing than a race or championship that pushes boundaries, is highly competitive and tests you to the limit.”

Extreme E is due to begin in February 2021, with events in Greenland, Saudi Arabia and the Amazon Rainforest already lined up for its inaugural season.

It is focused on showcasing sustainable motorsport and electric vehicles in areas affected by climate change.

"When I was competing in Formula E, for a lot of us drivers, it taught us a huge amount about the need to push for sustainability as well as the electrification of the automobile industry," Piquet added.

“I couldn’t have predicted to learn as much as I did about what is happening in our world and about climate change as I did, and it became very important to me to do what I can to spread the message where I can.”

Next article
XE reveals Saudi Arabia as desert round host

Previous article

XE reveals Saudi Arabia as desert round host
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E , Extreme E
Drivers Nelson Piquet Jr.
Author Matt Beer

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff to miss first F1 race since 2013

2h
2
Formula 1

Vettel tried 'not to see the truth' in early 2019

3h
3
IMSA

Driver dies after competing in IMSA race at Sebring

4
Formula 1

What next for Lewis Hamilton after F1 retirement?

5
Formula 1

Haas "a team with 11 defenders and no strikers" during F1 races

Latest news

Piquet interested in Extreme E entry
XES

Piquet interested in Extreme E entry

XE reveals Saudi Arabia as desert round host
XES

XE reveals Saudi Arabia as desert round host

Extreme E reveals race location in Amazon rainforest
XES

Extreme E reveals race location in Amazon rainforest

Newey, Vergne join forces for new Extreme E team
XES

Newey, Vergne join forces for new Extreme E team

Lotterer, Chadwick and Ogier join Extreme E driver programme
XES

Lotterer, Chadwick and Ogier join Extreme E driver programme

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.