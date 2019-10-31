Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
12 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
First Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Practice 1 in
7 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Extreme E / Breaking news

XE reveals Saudi Arabia as desert round host

shares
comments
XE reveals Saudi Arabia as desert round host
By:
Oct 31, 2019, 1:10 PM

The Extreme E electric off-road SUV racing series has revealed that it will hold its desert round in Saudi Arabia during its inaugural campaign in 2021.

The event’s exact location in Saudi Arabia – which will also host the 2020 Dakar Rally – will be determined in the coming months, as per an XE statement.

The desert round is the third XE location to be revealed, following the Artic round that is to be held in Greenland and the Amazon location set to be in Brazil’s Para state.

“One of the major cornerstones of this revolutionary championship is that we will race across terrains and environments that will push the world’s top drivers, teams and engineers to their absolute limits,” said XE founder and CEO Alejandro Agag.

“For our desert location, we are taking a real leap into uncharted territory.

“Heading to Saudi Arabia, home of the world’s largest continuous sand desert among a multitude of extraordinary environments in which to race, gives us unbelievable scope to create an unprecedented challenge for our competitors.”

XE’s statement explained that the “main priority” for the desert round will be for the cars to “race in an extreme desert environment, where electric SUVs can show their capacities to race under the harshest conditions”.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki AlFaisal Al Saud, chairman of the Saudi Arabia General Sports Authority, said that hosting an XE event – which will be promoted by Carlo Boutagy, the CEO of the CBX company that also promotes Formula E’s Diriyah E-Prix – was part of the country’s Vision 2030 reform plans.

“Welcoming Extreme E to Saudi Arabia is the perfect opportunity for the country to strengthen the sporting pillar of its Vision 2030 – delivering world-class electric motorsport to the desert.

“I am a racing driver myself, so the notion of contributing to the growth of the sport – and its electric future – is a source of great pride.”

XE’s ODYSSEY 21 prototype was fully tested for the first in its development process at the Chateau de Lastours test venue near Narbonne in southern France – the same facility used by Peugeot when the manufacturer had a works Dakar programme.

The locations for the remaining two rounds of XE’s first calendar – set to be an “Ocean location and a route in the Himalayas” according the championship’s statement – are currently being assessed. 

Next article
Extreme E reveals race location in Amazon rainforest

Previous article

Extreme E reveals race location in Amazon rainforest
Load comments

About this article

Series Extreme E
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari, Williams against delaying 2021 F1 rules

2
Formula 1

Opinion: How senior citizens owned F1 over Miami track plan

3
IndyCar

Schmidt: “Gut-wrenching decision” to let Hinchcliffe go

4
Super Formula

Kobayashi's team explains bizarre wet tyre strategy

5
MotoGP

Rossi: 2019 only a "little better" than Ducati nadir

2h

Latest news

XE reveals Saudi Arabia as desert round host
XES

XE reveals Saudi Arabia as desert round host

Extreme E reveals race location in Amazon rainforest
XES

Extreme E reveals race location in Amazon rainforest

Newey, Vergne join forces for new Extreme E team
XES

Newey, Vergne join forces for new Extreme E team

Lotterer, Chadwick and Ogier join Extreme E driver programme
XES

Lotterer, Chadwick and Ogier join Extreme E driver programme

Ogier confirms he will retire from WRC after 2020
WRC

Ogier confirms he will retire from WRC after 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
1 Nov
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.