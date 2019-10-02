Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
First Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
7 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Extreme E / Breaking news

Extreme E reveals race location in Amazon rainforest

shares
comments
Extreme E reveals race location in Amazon rainforest
By:
Oct 2, 2019, 1:46 PM

A damaged part of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil's Para state has been confirmed as the second location the Extreme E series will visit during its inaugural season in 2021.

The electric off-road SUV racing series was launched earlier this year with a plan to race at locations in the Arctic, and the Himalayas, as well as desert and coastal island areas that have been damaged by climate change.

A region in Greenland was the first round to be confirmed on XE's inaugural schedule.

"I am delighted that we will be heading to the Amazon in season one," said XE CEO Alejandro Agag.

"Extreme E aims to use its position as a world-class, revolutionary sport as a tool to shine a spotlight on the problems facing our planet and its unique ecosystems – and there are few more relevant locations in that regard than the Amazon.

"A number of issues affect the long-term health of the rainforest here, with deforestation and wildfires among the most topical, and pressing, at this moment in time.

"I was actually in this precise location just one month ago where we saw pristine forests, which have now been decimated by fire – which has personally brought home the shocking extent of the situation facing the Amazon.

"Our race will take place in the region of Santarem in the state of Para, which has already been deforested and severely impacted by fire damage."

Agag stated that XE will support volunteer firefighters working in Para to "ensure the training and equipment necessary to safely and effectively continue to perform the amazing work they are already doing".

"Our goal is to provide support, not only to dedicated professional firefighters but also the local residents, who lack off-road vehicles, specialist equipment and training as they strive to control the situation and protect their land," he added.

"With the support of independent experts who know the region and its pressures inside-out, we will bring a sport for purpose to the Amazon; heightening awareness, and leaving behind a positive legacy which supports the region's on-going environmental protection efforts.

"In the Amazon, these efforts will involve planting and protecting an area the same size as the race location, every year of the championship."

XE has also announced that Francisco Oliveira, a Brazilian conservation, and Carlos Souza, a senior associate researcher at Imazon, the Brazilian non-profit research institution, will assist the series.

XE is continuing to scout locations for the events in the Himalayas, desert and coastal island locations, with testing of its ODYSSEY 21 base-model getting underway last month.

Next article
Newey, Vergne join forces for new Extreme E team

Previous article

Newey, Vergne join forces for new Extreme E team
Load comments

About this article

Series Extreme E
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes accounts reveal cost of 2018 F1 title

1h
2
Formula 1

Multi 21 revisited - and what Webber thinks of it now

15m
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Recent Ferrari engine gains "an outlier"

4
Formula 1

Verstappen explains why Red Bull couldn't carry Friday form

5
Formula 1

The data revealing where Mercedes is really losing out

Latest news

Extreme E reveals race location in Amazon rainforest
XES

Extreme E reveals race location in Amazon rainforest

Newey, Vergne join forces for new Extreme E team
XES

Newey, Vergne join forces for new Extreme E team

Lotterer, Chadwick and Ogier join Extreme E driver programme
XES

Lotterer, Chadwick and Ogier join Extreme E driver programme

Ogier confirms he will retire from WRC after 2020
WRC

Ogier confirms he will retire from WRC after 2020

Ogier joins new Extreme E series as ambassador
XES

Ogier joins new Extreme E series as ambassador

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.