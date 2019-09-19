Newey, Vergne join forces for new Extreme E team

Newey's role in the team for the electric off-road series is described as 'lead visionary'.

His sportscar and single-seater racer son Harrison is one of the five co-founders of the Veloce project alongside Vergne, Daniel Bailey, Rupert Svendsen-Cook and Jack Clarke.

Veloce Racing is a sister programme to the Veloce Esports organisation.

"Everyone involved in Veloce Racing is extremely passionate about racing, competition and cutting-edge technology, as well as tackling environmental issues that face the world today, so we couldn’t be happier to be taking part in Extreme E," said Newey.

“The series is an exceptional platform for developing new technology, drawing attention to the earth’s environmental challenges and driving change.

"Veloce will play an active role in as many of Extreme E’s legacy projects as possible to help regenerate the local environments. We now can’t wait to get started on our campaign."

Extreme E will begin in 2021, and has announced Greenland as its first race location.

HWA, Abt and Venturi have already also committed to running teams in the championship.

The series recently launched a 'drivers' programme' for people who had "signalled their intent" to compete in Extreme E.

Early sign-ups include six-time World Rally champion Sebastien Ogier, 2015/16 Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi, W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, double DTM champion Timo Scheider and rallycross stars Andreas Bakkerud, Kevin Hansen and Timmy Hansen.

Series founder Alejandro Agag called Veloce "an incredibly exciting addition to Extreme E", in particular because it marked an Esports company adding a 'real-life' project.

"It has the input of a true technical genius in Adrian Newey and the backing of a world-class driver in Jean-Éric, as well as a number of highly-driven young entrepreneurs," said Agag.

“In every area of the sports industry we have seen established teams founding Esports equivalents but this is one of the first examples where an Esports company has bought into a traditional sports series.

"I believe it marks a radical move for the industry."