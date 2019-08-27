Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / Suzuka 10 Hours / Breaking news

Hakkinen reflects on racing return at Suzuka 10 Hours

shares
comments
Hakkinen reflects on racing return at Suzuka 10 Hours
By:
Co-author: Tomohiro Yoshita
Aug 27, 2019, 11:30 AM

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen says he relished a return to competitive motorsport after his team finished the Suzuka 10 Hours last weekend.

Hakkinen was the biggest name on the grid for this year’s Asian round of Intercontinental GT Challenge, as he shared a McLaren 720S GT3 with double Super Formula champion Hiroaki Ishiura and historics racer Katsuaki Kubota.

It marked the Finn’s first competitive race outing since 2013, when he won one of the two GT Asia races at the Zhuhai circuit in China. 

The 50-year-old first took the wheel of the McLaren just past the first hour and completed two more stints later in the race, enjoying a trouble-free run with no incidents.

Hakkinen and his Planex Smacam teammates Ishiura and Kubota were eventually classified 22nd overall in a field comprising 36 cars, seven laps down on the race-winning WRT Audi R8 LMS, hindered by a spin for Kubota.

Asked to describe his first race in six years, Hakkinen told Motorsport.com: "Beautiful experience, really, really beautiful experience.

"Atmosphere is fantastic, the fans are super excited and it was great to experience with McLaren to do this race over here since many years.

"Tough race, 10 hours, really, really hot race. It made it special preparation to get success. It’s really interesting, racing with three different drivers, three drivers doing the driver change, learning the technique. I really like it. Really great atmosphere."

Despite the lacklustre result for an unproven squad, Hakkinen says he is contemplating more Suzuka 10 Hours outings in the future.

Hakkinen hasn’t raced competitively for two consecutive years since his final DTM campaign in 2007.

"I have to look what are the positives and the negatives and see if it works out," Hakkinen said. "But obviously we need to talk and see if we continue this. It’s not so simple."

#11 Planex Smacam Racing McLaren 720S GT3: Mika Hakkinen

#11 Planex Smacam Racing McLaren 720S GT3: Mika Hakkinen

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Next article
Suzuka 10 Hours: WRT Audi overhauls BMW for commanding win

Previous article

Suzuka 10 Hours: WRT Audi overhauls BMW for commanding win
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance
Event Suzuka 10 Hours
Drivers Mika Hakkinen
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

The tiny change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance

2h
2
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes interest was "almost laughable" given F3 results

3
Formula 1

Honda admits gap to leading F1 engines is "still there"

Latest videos

24 Hours Nürburgring: Race Highlights 05:29
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Race Highlights

24 Hours Nürburgring: Rast and Piana incident 00:45
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Rast and Piana incident

24 Hours Nürburgring: #122 Opel Manta return 03:05
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: #122 Opel Manta return

24 Hours Nurburgring: Maxi Gotz crash 00:27
Endurance

24 Hours Nurburgring: Maxi Gotz crash

24 Hours Nürburgring: Joshua Burdon, Roberto Falcon crash 01:04
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Joshua Burdon, Roberto Falcon crash

Latest news

Hakkinen reflects on racing return at Suzuka 10 Hours
Endu

Hakkinen reflects on racing return at Suzuka 10 Hours

Suzuka 10 Hours: WRT Audi overhauls BMW for commanding win
Endu

Suzuka 10 Hours: WRT Audi overhauls BMW for commanding win

Bathurst 12 Hour pitstop changes scrapped for 2020
Endu

Bathurst 12 Hour pitstop changes scrapped for 2020

New ownership for Bathurst 6 Hour
Endu

New ownership for Bathurst 6 Hour

Kovalainen joins HubAuto Ferrari for Suzuka 10 Hours
Endu

Kovalainen joins HubAuto Ferrari for Suzuka 10 Hours

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.