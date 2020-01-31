KCMG withdraws crashed Nissan from Bathurst
shares
comments
The #35 KCMG Nissan GT-R will take no further part in the Bathurst 12 Hour after being crashed in this morning's first practice session.
Josh Burdon hit the wall at Reid Park at the end of the restricted morning practice session, just moments after setting the benchmark time.
After assessing the damage the team has elected to park the car for the remainder of the weekend, leaving Burdon, Katsumasa Chiyo and Tsugio Matsuda on the sidelines.
More to follow
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Endurance
|Event
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|Teams
|KCMG
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
KCMG withdraws crashed Nissan from Bathurst
shares
comments
Endurance Next session
31 Jan - 2 Feb
Practice 4 Starts in
00 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
12 MarTickets
|
19 MarTickets
|
2 AprTickets
|
16 AprTickets
|
30 AprTickets
|
7 MayTickets