Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / Bathurst 12 Hour / Practice report

Bathurst 12 Hour: Triple Eight ends Friday fastest

shares
comments
Bathurst 12 Hour: Triple Eight ends Friday fastest
By:
Jan 31, 2020, 5:23 AM

Shane van Gisbergen and Anton De Pasquale put Triple Eight first and second as Friday practice came to a close at the Bathurst 12 Hour.

The two Supercars regulars staged a late shootout in the final hour-long session of the day, trading fastest times in the closing minutes.

It was van Gisbergen in the all-Pro #888 entry that ultimately won out, a 2m03.964s – the only time in the 'threes' – proving too good.

De Pasquale finished up two-tenths down in the Pro-Am entry that he'll share with Yasser Shahin, Sam Shahin and Nick Foster,

Kelvin van der Linde was a late improver as well, the South African briefly going quickest in the #222 Valvoline Audi with three minutes to go, before slipping back to third.

Chris Mies made it an Audi three-four in the #22 entry, followed by the #999 GruppeM Mercedes, Raffaele Marciello setting the pace in that car, and Ben Barker in #4 Grove Porsche.

The #2 Valvoline Audi was seventh quickest, ahead of the #63 FFF Lamborghini, the #77 Craft-Bamboo Mercedes and the #1 EBM Porsche.

The #6 Wall Lamborghini was the best Silver Class entry, with the previous Silver pacesetter, the #46 Black Falcon Mercedes, sparking an early red flag after Sergey Afanasiev made contact with the wall.

Neither of the Bentleys ran in the session, with the #7 entry undergoing an engine change and the #8 sidelined by a sensor issue. They are both expected to return for tomorrow's first practice.

Practice continues with another 60 minute session at 8:45am local time tomorrow.

Next article
KCMG withdraws crashed Nissan from Bathurst

Previous article

KCMG withdraws crashed Nissan from Bathurst
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance
Event Bathurst 12 Hour
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Endurance Next session

Bathurst 12 Hour

Bathurst 12 Hour

31 Jan - 2 Feb
Practice 5 Starts in
15 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
53 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Aston Martin poised for decision over £200m Stroll bid

2
Supercars

Shakedown ban on new Supercars shocks

3
IndyCar

John Andretti loses his battle with cancer

4
NASCAR Cup

Hendrick teams welcome new Camaro, engine parts upgrade

5
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Triple Eight ends Friday fastest

59m

Latest videos

Bathurst 12 Hour: Thursday recap 03:45
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Thursday recap

Bathurst 12 Hour preview 01:00
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour preview

Bathurst 12 Hour Race 00:00
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour Race

Bathurst 12 Hour Top 10 Shootout 00:00
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour Top 10 Shootout

Bathurst 12 Hour Practice & Qualifying 00:00
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour Practice & Qualifying

Latest news

Bathurst 12 Hour: Triple Eight ends Friday fastest
Endu

Bathurst 12 Hour: Triple Eight ends Friday fastest

KCMG withdraws crashed Nissan from Bathurst
Endu

KCMG withdraws crashed Nissan from Bathurst

Bathurst 12 Hour: Reynolds fastest in second practice
Endu

Bathurst 12 Hour: Reynolds fastest in second practice

Bathurst 12 Hour: GruppeM Mercedes tops first practice
Endu

Bathurst 12 Hour: GruppeM Mercedes tops first practice

GT3 field hits the streets of Bathurst
Endu

GT3 field hits the streets of Bathurst

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.