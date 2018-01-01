Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Filters

Sort by:

News:

Posted in:

Article types:

Clear all filters
List Grid

Most recent Endurance news articles:

Sat 03 Mar 2018
Endurance Breaking news Inaugural Suzuka 10 Hours attracts 12 manufacturers
Headline
Endurance Breaking news

Inaugural Suzuka 10 Hours attracts 12 manufacturers

Mon 26 Feb 2018
Endurance Breaking news More than 60 cars entered for Bathurst enduro
Headline
Endurance Breaking news

More than 60 cars entered for Bathurst enduro

Mon 12 Feb 2018
Endurance Special feature Video: How to win at Bathurst Bathurst 12 Hour
Headline
Endurance Special feature

Video: How to win at Bathurst

Tue 06 Feb 2018
Endurance Breaking news Walsh released from hospital after post-Bathurst crash surgery Bathurst 12 Hour
Headline
Endurance Breaking news

Walsh released from hospital after post-Bathurst crash surgery

Sun 04 Feb 2018
Endurance Breaking news Fumes leave Whincup dizzy at Bathurst Bathurst 12 Hour
Headline
Endurance Breaking news

Fumes leave Whincup dizzy at Bathurst

Endurance Breaking news Bathurst winners wouldn't have finished green race Bathurst 12 Hour
Headline
Endurance Breaking news

Bathurst winners wouldn't have finished green race

Endurance Breaking news Crash lands Walsh back in hospital Bathurst 12 Hour
Headline
Endurance Breaking news

Crash lands Walsh back in hospital

Endurance Race report Bathurst 12 Hour: WRT Audi wins as huge crash mars finish Bathurst 12 Hour
Headline
Endurance Race report

Bathurst 12 Hour: WRT Audi wins as huge crash mars finish

Endurance Breaking news Mostert gutted after Bathurst shunt Bathurst 12 Hour
Headline
Endurance Breaking news

Mostert gutted after Bathurst shunt

Endurance Race report Bathurst 12 Hour: Marciello leads with three hours to go Bathurst 12 Hour
Headline
Endurance Race report

Bathurst 12 Hour: Marciello leads with three hours to go

Endurance Race report Bathurst 12 Hour: Audis lead at halfway point Bathurst 12 Hour
Headline
Endurance Race report

Bathurst 12 Hour: Audis lead at halfway point

Sat 03 Feb 2018
Endurance Breaking news Driver injured in huge Bathurst shunt Bathurst 12 Hour
Headline
Endurance Breaking news

Driver injured in huge Bathurst shunt

Endurance Race report Bathurst 12 Hour: Mostert dominates opening stint Bathurst 12 Hour
Headline
Endurance Race report

Bathurst 12 Hour: Mostert dominates opening stint

Endurance Breaking news 'Aussie bogan' Mostert eyeing Bathurst triple Bathurst 12 Hour
Headline
Endurance Breaking news

'Aussie bogan' Mostert eyeing Bathurst triple

Endurance Qualifying report Bathurst 12 Hour: Mostert puts Schnitzer BMW on pole Bathurst 12 Hour
Headline
Endurance Qualifying report

Bathurst 12 Hour: Mostert puts Schnitzer BMW on pole

Endurance Qualifying report Bathurst 12 Hour: Audi takes provisional pole Bathurst 12 Hour
Headline
Endurance Qualifying report

Bathurst 12 Hour: Audi takes provisional pole

Fri 02 Feb 2018
Endurance Breaking news Bathurst 12 Hour: Audi one-two in final practice Bathurst 12 Hour
Headline
Endurance Breaking news

Bathurst 12 Hour: Audi one-two in final practice

Endurance Breaking news Eng calls Bathurst Bathurst 12 Hour
Headline
Endurance Breaking news

Eng calls Bathurst "nicer" than the Nordschleife

Endurance Practice report Bathurst 12 Hour: Audi finishes Friday on top Bathurst 12 Hour
Headline
Endurance Practice report

Bathurst 12 Hour: Audi finishes Friday on top

Endurance Practice report Bathurst 12 Hour: Schnitzer BMW leads tight second session Bathurst 12 Hour
Headline
Endurance Practice report

Bathurst 12 Hour: Schnitzer BMW leads tight second session

Thu 01 Feb 2018
Endurance Practice report Bathurst 12 Hour: Schnitzer BMW tops first open practice Bathurst 12 Hour
Headline
Endurance Practice report

Bathurst 12 Hour: Schnitzer BMW tops first open practice

Tue 23 Jan 2018
Endurance Breaking news Full Bathurst 12 Hour entry list revealed Bathurst 12 Hour
Headline
Endurance Breaking news

Full Bathurst 12 Hour entry list revealed

Mon 22 Jan 2018
Endurance Breaking news BMW adds rising star to GT4 Bathurst entry
Endurance Breaking news

BMW adds rising star to GT4 Bathurst entry

Endurance Breaking news Covers come off Seton/Brabham Bathurst challenger
Headline
Endurance Breaking news

Covers come off Seton/Brabham Bathurst challenger