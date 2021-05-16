WRT scores second successive ELMS win at the Red Bull Ring
Team WRT took a hard-fought win at the Red Bull Ring in the second round of the European Le Mans Series.
In a race affected by a heavy rainstorm mid-way through proceedings, the championship-leading crew of Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz and Yifei Yi managed to keep its head to come out on top after four hours of racing.
Formula 3 race winner Logan Sargeant proved to be the big surprise on Saturday with the sportscar rookie taking pole position on his debut for Racing Team Turkey as he filled in for the absent Harry Tincknell following a date clash with a Mid-Ohio IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race.
Salih Yoluc started the pole-sitting car, entered in the LMP2-Am subclass by virtue of the Turkish racer’s bronze rating, but was quickly overtaken by the similarly-rated John Falb.
The American clung on to the lead for fifteen minutes while United Autosports duo Nico Jamin and Phil Hanson breathed down his neck but as the lead car hit traffic, both Jamin and Hanson found a way through.
The early running was then led by the United cars before the first stops suddenly brought Nyck de Vries and the #26 G-Drive Racing Aurus to the fore with the Mercedes Formula E star benefitting from a quick stop and proving extremely rapid.
De Vries would speed away from the nearest opposition, now coming from Kubica in the #41 Team WRT Oreca that had steadily made up ground courtesy of a strong opening stint by Yifei Ye.
The rhythm of the race changed completely at the half way point with a heavy shower drenching the Styrian track and bringing out the safety car.
The ensuing melee left only the WRT and G-Drive cars on the lead lap and the final stint battle between Franco Colapinto and Deletraz was dramatic.
The youngster pushed hard on a drying track to stay ahead of the more experienced Deletraz, taking a lot of risks in the process.
It was not to be for the Argentinean though as Deletraz did find a way past to win for the second time in a row with Kubica and Chinese teammate Ye.
LMP2-Am honours went to G-Drive Racing with former Formula 1 driver Roberto Mehri proving particularly quick in the changeable conditions and keeping well clear of a charging Sargeant to win together with teammates Falb and Rui Andrade in the #25 Aurus-badged Oreca.
LMP3 was initially dominated by United Autosports before the rain-induced safety car ended the British team’s challenge.
Victory then seemed to go to Graff Racing until a late penalty for a pitstop infringement handed the win to Cool Racing trio Matt Bell, Niklas Kruetten and Nicholas Maulini in the #19 Ligier, the same team that won the opening round at Barcelona.
The GTE class was dominated by the #80 Iron Lynx Racing Ferrari until the chaotic second half of the race, leaving AF Corse to pick up the pieces.
Francois Perrodo, Alessio Rovera and Emannuel Collard took victory in the #88 Ferrari 488 GTE after fighting back from a drive through penalty early on.
The next race of the European Le Mans Series will take place at Paul Ricard on 6 June.
Race results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Car
|Gap
|1
|41
| Robert Kubica
Louis Deletraz
Ye Yifei
|Oreca 07
|2
|26
| Roman Rusinov
Franco Colapinto
Nyck de Vries
|Aurus 01
|21.511
|3
|25
| John Falb
Rui Andrade
Roberto Merhi
|Aurus 01
|1'32.227
|4
|34
| Salih Yoluc
Charles Eastwood
Logan Sargeant
|Oreca 07
|1 Lap
|5
|29
| Matthieu Lahaye
Jean Baptiste Lahaye
François Heriau
|Oreca 07
|1 Lap
|6
|28
| Paul Lafargue
Paul-Loup Chatin
Patrick Pilet
|Oreca 07
|1 Lap
|7
|22
| Philip Hanson
Jonathan Aberdein
Tom Gamble
|Oreca 07
|1 Lap
|8
|24
| Diego Menchaca
Ferdinand Habsburg
Richard Bradley
|Oreca 07
|1 Lap
|9
|30
| Tristan Gommendy
Rene Binder
Memo Rojas
|Oreca 07
|1 Lap
|10
|37
| Alexandre Coigny
Nicolas Lapierre
Antonin Borga
|Oreca 07
|2 Laps
|11
|17
| Dwight Merriman
Kyle Tilley
Ryan Dalziel
|Oreca 07
|3 Laps
|12
|21
| Henrik Hedman
Ben Hayley
Ricky Taylor
|Oreca 07
|3 Laps
|13
|39
| Vincent Capillaire
Maxime Robin
Arnold Robin
|Oreca 07
|4 Laps
|14
|65
| Julien Canal
Will Stevens
James Allen
|Oreca 07
|4 Laps
|15
|35
| Francesco Dracone
Sergio Campana
|Oreca 07
|4 Laps
|16
|19
| Nicolas Maulini
Matthew Bell
Niklas Kruetten
|Ligier JS P320
|6 Laps
|17
|11
| Andrea Dromedari
Cem Bolukbasi
Joey Alders
|Ligier JS P320
|6 Laps
|18
|8
| Eric Trouillet
Sebastien Page
David Droux
|Ligier JS P320
|6 Laps
|19
|13
| Martin Hippe
Ugo De
Julien Falchero
|Ligier JS P320
|7 Laps
|20
|14
|Julius Adomavičius
Alessandro Bracalente
Mattia Pasini
|Ligier JS P320
|7 Laps
|21
|2
| Wayne Boyd
Robert Wheldon
Edouard Cauhaupe
|Ligier JS P320
|7 Laps
|22
|5
|Cresp Christophe
Fabien Lavergne
Adrien Chila
|Ligier JS P320
|7 Laps
|23
|32
| Job Van Uitert
Nico Jamin
Manuel Maldonado
|Oreca 07
|7 Laps
|24
|88
| François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|7 Laps
|25
|4
| Laurents Hörr
Alain Berg
|Duqueine M30 - D08
|8 Laps
|26
|55
| Duncan Cameron
Matthew Griffin
David Perel
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|8 Laps
|27
|80
| Matteo Cressoni
Rino Mastronardi
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|8 Laps
|28
|3
|James McGuire
Duncan Tappy
Andrew Bentley
|Ligier JS P320
|8 Laps
|29
|6
| Nick Adcock
Austin McCusker
Max Koebolt
|Ligier JS P320
|8 Laps
|30
|7
| Tony Wells
Colin Noble Jr.
|Ligier JS P320
|8 Laps
|31
|93
| Michael Fassbender
Felipe Fernández Laser
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|8 Laps
|32
|66
| Jody Fannin
Andrea Fontana
Rodrigo Sales
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|9 Laps
|33
|77
| Christian Ried
Cooper MacNeil
Matt Campbell
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|9 Laps
|34
|60
| Claudio Schiavoni
Giorgio Sernagiotto
Paolo Ruberti
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|9 Laps
|35
|95
| John Hartshorne
Jonathan Adam
Ollie Hancock
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|10 Laps
|36
|9
| Matthias Kaiser
Rory Penttinen
|Ligier JS P320
|29 Laps
|83
| Rahel Frey
Michelle Gatting
Manuela Gostner
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|9 Laps
|12
|David Hauser
Gary Hauser
Tom Cloet
|Duqueine M30 - D08
|56 Laps
|15
|Mike Benham
Alex Kapadia
Malthe Jakobsen
|Ligier JS P320
|111 Laps
|18
|Alessandro Bressan
Andreas Laskaratos
Damiano Fioravanti
|Ligier JS P320
|148 Laps
|20
| Rob Hodes
Garett Grist
Charles Crews
|Ligier JS P320
|148 Laps
