European Le Mans / Breaking news

Lu and Segal sign up for full ELMS campaign in JMW Ferrari

By:
14m ago

Pirelli World Challenge SprintX stars Wei Lu and Jeff Segal have confirmed their fulltime racing plans in the European Le Mans Series in 2019, bringing their Ferrari of Vancouver backing to the JMW Motorsport squad.

Lu and Segal will team up with Ferrari veteran Matteo Cressoni in JWM’s Ferrari 488 GT3, and the trio will contest the full six-round series which starts at Paul Ricard on April 14.

Team boss Jim McWhirter said: “We are really looking forward to the 2019 ELMS Championship with a renewed vigour after missing out in 2018. We have a new exciting driver line up who all have Ferrari experience in a variety of competitive championships.

“Jeff Segal, who we worked with at Le Mans 2018 and the Spa test, brings a wealth of committed competitive experience to the team. Matteo Cressoni who is a well-respected peddler with a strong Ferrari heritage will be a real asset, and Wei Lu, who we met at the Spa 2018 test, is also really committed to the programme – starting on a new adventure with great ambition and enthusiasm.”

Lu said: “I’m really excited to join JMW Motorsport in the European Le Mans Series. I think we are ready for the challenge that lies ahead, especially with the winning pedigree that JMW has. I’m very happy to continue racing on the global stage, and with Ferrari of Vancouver still by my side.”

Segal, a renowned race simulator expert and driver coach, added: “This program is the culmination of several years of work with Wei and Ferrari of Vancouver, and to have the chance to participate in the ELMS with JMW Motorsport and this driver line-up, it feels like the stars have aligned. Wei’s progress as a driver has been stellar.

“I got to know the JMW team last year when I drove for them at Le Mans, and I really admired their approach. This is a big challenge for us, but one that we are all looking forward to.”

About this article

Series European Le Mans
Drivers Jeff Segal , Matteo Cressoni , Wei Lu
Teams JMW Motorsport
Author Charles Bradley
