Brundle joins United Autosports for ELMS assault

Brundle will also race one of United's LMP2 class Ligier JS P217s in the Le Mans 24 Hours if the team's two entries are confirmed for the French classic.

Read Also: Le Mans reveals first 42 entries for 2019 race

The 28-year-old was part of the line-up in the Manor-run TRSM Ginetta LMP1 squad's single full-season entry for the 2018/19 WEC superseason prior to its disappearance from the series after Le Mans.

He is returning to the Anglo-American squad with which he won the LMP3 ELMS crown in 2016 and also contested a one-off at last year's Sebring 12 Hours.

The son of 1990 Le Mans winner Martin will contest the ELMS in LMP2 together with Ryan Cullen, who was part of DragonSpeed's class-winning P2 squad at last month's Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Former GP3 and Porsche Supercup driver Cullen is moving to United for 2019 after a debut season in the ELMS with Algarve Pro Racing last year.

The third driver in the car for the ELMS and Le Mans has yet to be decided.

Brundle said: “I’m very excited and motivated to be racing with United Autosports in LMP2 for 2019, re-joining the team who took me to the championship title in LMP3.

"I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of a Ligier once more, representing a world-class outfit."

Team boss Richard Dean added: "Alex is a previous champion of ours so hopefully he can replicate his season in 2016.

"Ryan has impressed us in the four days of testing he has done with us so far, so I am hopeful of good things from him throughout the season."

United's other P2 ELMS entry will again be raced by Filipe Albuquerque and Phil Hanson, who will be joined by a third driver for Le Mans should the team's entries be accepted.

The final 18 cars to be accepted for Le Mans are due to be announced on March 1.