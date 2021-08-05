Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Zolder DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM / Nurburgring News

Winkelhock to make first DTM start in over a decade

By:

Markus Winkelhock will contest his first DTM races since 2010 when he lines up on the grid at the Nurburgring later this month in an Audi R8 LMS.

Winkelhock to make first DTM start in over a decade

As reported by Motorsport.com's sister site Motorsport-Total on Wednesday, Winkelhock will replace Sophia Floersch at the factory-supported Abt Sportsline team for the fourth round of the 2021 season on August 21-22.

Floersch has a full-season contract with Abt, which is also fielding GT3 star Kelvin van der Linde and 2013 DTM champion Mike Rockenfeller, but will be unable to race at the Nurburgring due to clashing commitments in the Le Mans 24 Hours with the Richard Mille LMP2 team.

Her replacement Winkelhock is well versed with the Schaeffler-Paravan-developed Space Drive system, being the first driver to test it in racing conditions in a GTC race at the same venue in 2019.

The 41-year-old is also no stranger to Abt, having completed two rounds with what was then a full-fledged factory Audi team in 2007.

"I drove for ABT for the first time at Oschersleben in 2007," Winkelhock said . "Back then I was a substitute for Tom Kristensen, who had a serious accident at Hockenheim. That was my very first race for Audi in the DTM. 

"To be back in the DTM after ten years of abstinence and to be able to take the wheel for ABT again so many years later is something very special. I'm really looking forward to it. The Nurburgring is one of my favourite circuits. In this respect, I hope that I can achieve a good result there for ABT."

Abt driver Van der Linde leads the DTM championship with a victory and a podium in the opening two rounds of the championship. Rockenfeller also bagged a rostrum finish at the Lausitzring last month, while Floersch has had a difficult time in the team's third Audi, managing a best finish of 15th after the first four races of the season.

"We are very pleased that Schaeffler and Schaeffler Paravan are making Markus Winkelhock's entry possible," said team principal Thomas Biermaier. "Markus is one of the most experienced and successful GT3 drivers in the Audi Sport customer racing driver squad and simply a great guy who fits in well with our team." 

Winkelhock is arguably best known for leading the 2007 European Grand Prix during his one and only Formula 1 start for the backmarker Spyker team.

However, the German driver has achieved plenty of success in sportscar racing, securing titles in GT1 World Championship, Intercontinental GT Challenge as well as three outright wins in the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

He also contested five seasons in the DTM between 2014-10, most of them with Audi, bagging a trio of fourth place finishes.

Sophia Flörsch, Abt Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3

Sophia Flörsch, Abt Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Zolder DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Previous article

Zolder DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

What Alpine found to turn around Ocon's F1 slump

18 min
2
Formula 1

Red Bull "will come out fighting" after F1 break, says Horner

1 h
3
Formula 1

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme

1 d
4
Formula 1

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's 'odd' F1 wing choice

1 d
5
Formula 1

Masi insists Spa is safe for F1 following high-speed GT3 crash

18 h
Latest news
Winkelhock to make first DTM start in over a decade
DTM

Winkelhock to make first DTM start in over a decade

35m
Zolder DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM

Zolder DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

20 h
Winkelhock set to make DTM return at the Nurburgring
DTM

Winkelhock set to make DTM return at the Nurburgring

23 h
Paffett's DTM return delayed due to travel restrictions
Video Inside
DTM

Paffett's DTM return delayed due to travel restrictions

Jul 30, 2021
Norisring to host 2021 DTM season finale in October
Video Inside
DTM

Norisring to host 2021 DTM season finale in October

Jul 28, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Paffett's return delayed due to travel restrictions 00:40
DTM
Jul 30, 2021

DTM: Paffett's return delayed due to travel restrictions

DTM: Norisring to host 2021 season finale in October 00:30
DTM
Jul 29, 2021

DTM: Norisring to host 2021 season finale in October

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:23
DTM
Jul 25, 2021

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 1 Highlights 03:49
DTM
Jul 24, 2021

Round 2: Lausitzring - Race 1 Highlights

Sheldon and Kelvin van der Linde - DTM 03:07
DTM
Jul 24, 2021

Sheldon and Kelvin van der Linde - DTM

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2021 MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more Styrian GP
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Zolder DTM: Start time, how to watch and more Zolder
DTM

Zolder DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Markus Winkelhock More from
Markus Winkelhock
Winkelhock set to make DTM return at the Nurburgring Nurburgring
DTM

Winkelhock set to make DTM return at the Nurburgring

Moorespeed to run Audi in full IMSA GTD campaign
IMSA

Moorespeed to run Audi in full IMSA GTD campaign

Spa 24h: Audi in the lead at 18-hour mark 24 Hours of Spa
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24h: Audi in the lead at 18-hour mark

More from
ABT Motorsport
Van der Linde relieved to avoid "bigger disaster" at Lausitz Lausitzring
Video Inside
DTM

Van der Linde relieved to avoid "bigger disaster" at Lausitz

Van der Linde glad to even score with brother with DTM win Monza
DTM

Van der Linde glad to even score with brother with DTM win

Ill Hurtgen withdraws from Senegal round, Kleinschmidt in Ocean X-Prix
Extreme E

Ill Hurtgen withdraws from Senegal round, Kleinschmidt in

Trending Today

What Alpine found to turn around Ocon's F1 slump
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Alpine found to turn around Ocon's F1 slump

Red Bull "will come out fighting" after F1 break, says Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull "will come out fighting" after F1 break, says Horner

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's 'odd' F1 wing choice
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's 'odd' F1 wing choice

Masi insists Spa is safe for F1 following high-speed GT3 crash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi insists Spa is safe for F1 following high-speed GT3 crash

Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month
BTCC BTCC

Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month

How queue-jumping Russell avoided an F1 penalty in Hungary
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How queue-jumping Russell avoided an F1 penalty in Hungary

How would F1 have dealt with no cars on the grid?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How would F1 have dealt with no cars on the grid?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019

Latest news

Winkelhock to make first DTM start in over a decade
DTM DTM

Winkelhock to make first DTM start in over a decade

Zolder DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM DTM

Zolder DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Winkelhock set to make DTM return at the Nurburgring
DTM DTM

Winkelhock set to make DTM return at the Nurburgring

Paffett's DTM return delayed due to travel restrictions
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Paffett's DTM return delayed due to travel restrictions

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.