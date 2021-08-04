Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Winkelhock set to make DTM return at the Nurburgring
DTM / Zolder News

Zolder DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

By:

The Zolder circuit in Belgium plays host to the third round of the 2021 DTM season on August 6-8. Here's how and when you can watch both the races this weekend.

Zolder DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

One of the major talking points at Zolder will be the addition of ex-Formula 1 driver Christian Klien, who will be making his DTM debut at the wheel of a JP Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3.

Klien is expected to complete a part campaign this season and his inclusion brings the grid up to 20 cars, the highest in the series since 2018.

Audi's Kelvin van der Linde heads to Zolder as the championship leader, having bagged a victory and a second podium in the opening four races of the season.

Red Bull driver Liam Lawson trails van der Linde by just four points, with Lausitzring winners Philip Ellis and Maximilian Gotz holding third and fourth positions in the standings.

Ferrari, Audi and Mercedes have all won races this year, leaving Lamborghini and BMW as the only two full-season manufacturers to open their account.

Zolder DTM session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:10

11:10

12:10

06:10

03:10

20:10

19:10

15:40

FP2

13:30

14:30

 15:30

09:30

06:30

 23:30

22:30

19:00

Qualifying 1

 08:00

09:00

 10:00

04:00

01:00

 18:00

17:00

 13:30
Race 1 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00
Qualifying 2

08:10

09:10

 10:10

04:10

01:10

18:10

17:10

13:40
Race 2

11:30

 12:30 13:30

07:30

 04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

2021 Zolder DTM session timings in the UK 

Friday 6th August 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 11:10-11:55 BST
  • Free Practice 2 - 14:30-15:15 BST

Saturday 7th August 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 09:00-09:20 BST
  • Race 1 -  12:30 BST

Sunday 8th August 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 09:10-9:30
  • Race 2 - 12:30 BST

2021 Zolder DTM session timings in Europe 

Friday 6th August 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 12:10-12:55 CEST
  • Free Practice 2 - 15:30-16:15 CEST

Saturday 7th August 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 10:00-10:20 CEST
  • Race 1 - 13:30 CEST

Sunday 8th August 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 10:10-10:30 CEST
  • Race - 13:30 CEST

2021 Zolder DTM session timings in the US

Friday 6th August 2021

  • Free Practice 1-  06:10-06:55 ET / 03:10-03:55 PT
  • Free Practice 2 - 09:30-10:15 ET / 06:30-07:15 PT

Saturday 7th August 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 04:00-04:20 ET / 01:00-01:20 PT
  • Race 1 - 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT

Sunday 8th August 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 04:10-04:30 ET / 01:10-01:30 PT
  • Race 2 -  07:30 ET / 04:30 PT 

2021 Zolder DTM session timings in Australia

Friday 6th August 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 20:10-20:55 AEST
  • Free Practice 2 - 23:30-00:15 AEST 

Saturday 7th August 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 18:00-18:20 AEST
  • Race 1 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 8th August 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 18:10-18:30 AEST
  • Race 2 - 21:30 AEST

2021 DTM Zolder session timings in Africa

Friday 6th August 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 12:10-12:55 SAT / 13:10-13:55 EAT 
  • Free Practice 2 -15:30-16:15 SAT / 16:30-17:15 EAT

Saturday 7th August 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 10:00-10:20 SAT / 11:00-11:20 EAT
  • Race 1 - 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

Sunday 8th August 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 10:10-10:30 SAT / 11:10-11:30 EAT
  • Race - 13:30 SAT / 14:30 SAT

2021 DTM Zolder session timings in Japan

Friday 6th August 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 19:10-19:55 JST 
  • Free Practice 2 - 22:30-23:15 JST

Saturday 7th August 2021

  • Qualifying 1 -17:00-17:20 JST 
  • Race 1 - 20:30 JST

Sunday 8th August 2021

  • Qualifying 2 -17:10-17:30 JST
  • Race - 20:30 JST

2021 Zolder DTM session timings in India

Friday 6th August 2021

  • Free Practice 1 - 15:40-16:25 IST 
  • Free Practice 2 -19:00-19:45 IST

Saturday 7th August 2021

  • Qualifying 1 - 13:30-13:50 IST 
  • Race 1 - 17:00 IST

Sunday 8th August 2021

  • Qualifying 2 - 13:40-14:00 IST
  • Race 2 - 17:00 IST

How can I watch the Zolder DTM races?

Europe

  • Austria - ServusTV
  • France - Automoto La Chaine
  • Germany - Sat.1 / ServusTV
  • Ireland - BT Sport
  • Monaco - Automoto La Chaine
  • Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - BT Sport 3 / BT Sport ESPN

Americas

  • Canada - Motor Trend on Demand
  • USA - Motor Trend on Demand

Africa:

  • Egypt: beIN Sports

Asia

  • Bahrain - beIN Sports
  • China - IQIYI Sports
  • India - Autocar India YouTube
  • Indonesia - Mola TV
  • Japan - J Sports
  • Malaysia - beIN Sports
  • Phillippines - beIN Sports
  • Qatar - beIN Sports
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Singapore - beIN Sports
  • Thailand - beIN Sports
  • United Arab Emirates - beIN Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - beIN Sports
  • New Zealand - beIN Sports / Three

Can I stream the Zolder DTM round?

Since last year, the DTM has been providing a free livestream on its website for viewers across the world. Check out the DTM Grid for more information.

How many laps are the Zolder DTM races?

Both Zolder races will run to a duration of 55 minutes plus one lap, with the DTM maintaining the same format as used last year.

Will there be fans at Zolder?

Yes, Zolder will welcome a limited crowd, with 5,000 fans allowed at the track each day. To purchase tickets, click here.

