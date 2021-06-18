Tickets Subscribe
Albon "up to speed" with Ferrari GT3 car ahead of DTM debut
DTM / Monza Practice report

Monza DTM: Mercedes sets Friday practice pace, Albon third

By:

Winward Mercedes driver Philip Ellis topped the times in Friday practice for the 2021 DTM season opener at Monza, as Alex Albon and Liam Lawson finished third and fourth overall for Red Bull.

Monza DTM: Mercedes sets Friday practice pace, Albon third

The new GT3 era of the DTM began in earnest on Friday, with two 45-minute practice sessions taking place at the Italian Formula 1 venue.

Last year’s runner-up Muller set the early pace in FP1 with a time of 1m47.91 in the Team Rosberg Audi, before Red Bull Formula 1 reserve Alex Albon moved to the top with a 1m47.646s.

Liam Lawson then lapped the circuit just 0.024s adrift in the sister AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GT3 to make it a one-two for Red Bull, with Muller remaining third in the R8 LMS GT3.

Testing pacesetter Maximilian Gotz managed to find more time at exactly the midpoint of the session, his time of 1m47.624s in the HRT Mercedes putting him just fractionally ahead of Albon.

Gotz’s lap wasn’t beaten until the second practice in the afternoon, when Ellis - who skipped FP1 along with Winward Mercedes teammate Lucas Auer - managed a 1m47.617s on his first real flyer.

There were no other improvements at the front of the field in FP2, as Ellis, Gotz, Albon and Lawson made up the combined top four - the quartet separated by just 0.071s.

Team Abt Audi driver Kelvin van der Linde set the third fastest time in the afternoon, 0.331s off Ellis, with Arjun Maini ending up fourth in the GetSpeed Mercedes.

However, the Indian racer is under investigation after the right-rear wheel on his Mercedes-AMG GT3 was dislodged in the pitlane just as he passed a Walkenhorst mechanic, who was rolling Marco Wittmann’s BMW into the garage

The loose wheel bounced across the fast lane and then back before coming to a rest, with Maini parking the car at the end of the pitlane. 

Wittmann, whose mechanic avoided the out-of-control tyre, ended FP2 just behind Maini in fifth with a time of 1m48.247s, as Sheldon van der Linde finished sixth in the Rowe Racing BMW.

Esteban Muth was seventh quickest in the lead J3 Motorsport-run Lamborghini Huracan, with Auer ending up nearly a second off his teammate in eighth. The top 10 was completed by 2013 champion Mike Rockenfeller (Abt) and Maximilian Buhk, the latter substituting for Gary Paffett at the Mucke Mercedes team while the British driver is on Formula E duty.

After running near the front in FP1, Albon and Lawson propped the timesheets in the afternoon, ending up 17th and 18th in their respective Ferraris.

DTM returnee Daniel Jucandella, who finished sixth fastest in the morning for GruppeM Mercedes, didn’t take part in FP2 later in the day.

FP1 results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 4 Germany Maximilian Götz Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'47.624  
2 23 Thailand Alex Albon Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 1'47.646 0.022
3 30 New Zealand Liam Lawson Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 1'47.670 0.046
4 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'47.688 0.064
5 5 France Vincent Abril Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'47.724 0.100
6 8 Spain Daniel Juncadella Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'48.084 0.460
7 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M6 GT3 1'48.137 0.513
8 18 Germany Maximilian Buhk Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'48.220 0.596
9 3 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'48.298 0.674
10 12 United States Dev Gore Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'48.372 0.748
FP2 results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 57 United Kingdom Philip Ellis Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'47.617  
2 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'47.884 0.267
3 3 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'47.948 0.331
4 36 India Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'48.078 0.461
5 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M6 GT3 1'48.247 0.630
6 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M6 GT3 1'48.329 0.712
7 10 Esteban Muth Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 1'48.477 0.860
8 22 Austria Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'48.546 0.929
9 9 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi R8 LMS Evo 1'48.562 0.945
10 18 Germany Maximilian Buhk Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'48.753 1.136
Albon "up to speed" with Ferrari GT3 car ahead of DTM debut

Albon "up to speed" with Ferrari GT3 car ahead of DTM debut
Rachit Thukral
DTM

Albon "up to speed" with Ferrari GT3 car ahead of DTM debut

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019
How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment Prime

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

The Class One 'Dream Race' staged by the DTM and SUPER GT proved a hit - from a competitive and collaborative standpoint. The next step will be for both parties to ensure a successful trial ends up being more than just that.

Super GT
Nov 29, 2019

