DTM Lausitzring: Bortolotti fends off Feller to win, grab points lead

Factory Lamborghini driver Mirko Bortolotti held off Audi rival Ricardo Feller in a race-long battle at the Lausitzring to become the first repeat winner of the 2023 DTM season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Mirko Bortolotti, SSR Performance Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT3

Although Bortolotti held the lead from pole position at the start, he was unable to pull away from the chasing pack as he did at the Nurburgring a fortnight ago, with 20kg of success ballast on his Lamborghini keeping Feller in the hunt.

It wasn’t until Feller ran wide at the exit of Turn 7 after 25 minutes of racing that Bortolotti got some breathing space, with the Italian’s lead growing to over two seconds as a result of a rare error from his Abt rival.

Bortolotti and Feller stopped for fresh tyres at the same time on lap 22, with Thomas Preining in the Manthey EMA also joining them in the pitlane.

All three teams perfected their pitstops and the trio returned on track in the same positions, but Preining got overtaken by the HRT Mercedes of Luca Stolz on his outlap and subsequently dropped off the fight.

A tense battle for the lead ensued, with Feller closing back in on Bortolotti and attempting several moves at passing the heavily-ballasted Lamborghini, particularly at Turns 1 and 6.

Despite getting a great run out of the final corner on several occasions, Feller was never able to pull off a move, with Bortolotti incredibly holding on to victory by just 0.353s after 45 laps of racing at the 4.35km circuit in eastern Germany.

The result elevates the SSR Performance driver to the top of the standings, seven points clear of Preining, with Feller another 11 points adrift in third.

Stolz, who benefitted by pitting at the first opportunity when the pit window opened, finished just 1.2s in arrears at the flag to score his second podium of the season.

Preining had to settle for fourth at the finish after lacking the pace to fight with the leading trio in his second stint, with his team-mate Dennis Olsen finishing right behind him in fifth.

Winward Mercedes Lucas Auer bagged another solid haul of points after climbing from ninth to sixth, beating the Emil Frey Ferrari of Saturday winner Jack Aitken. Aitken was involved in an incident with Auer’s team-mate David Schumacher that led to the German’s retirement, but no action had been taken against him at the time of writing.

Further back, Kelvin van der Linde was eighth for Abt Audi, while Project 1’s Marco Wittmann was the top BMW driver in ninth despite a late attempt at passing van der Linde leaving him well off the track at Turn 1.

Schubert Motorsport’s Rene Rast completed the top 10 after starting 15th, three places ahead of his team-mate Sheldon van der Linde, who recovered to finish inside the points after a disappointing qualifying left him 21st on the grid.

Only 19 drivers reached the finish, with Lamborghini duo Clemens Schmid and Frank Perera among the list of retirees after they collided at Turn 13 while battling for third just as the pitstop window opened.

DTM Lausitzring - Race results:

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 Italy M. Bortolotti Mirko Bortolotti SSR Performance 92 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 45       25
2 Switzerland R. Feller Ricardo Feller Abt Sportsline 7 Audi R8 LMS Evo II 45 0.326     20
3 Germany L. Stolz Luca Stolz Mercedes-AMG Team HRT 4 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 45 0.566     16
4 Austria T. Preining Thomas Preining Manthey EMA 91 Porsche 911 GT3 R 45 2.721     13
5 Norway D. Olsen Dennis Olsen Manthey EMA 90 Porsche 911 GT3 R 45 5.403     11
6 Austria L. Auer Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG Team Winward 22 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 45 2.791     10
7 United Kingdom J. Aitken Jack Aitken Emil Frey Racing 14 Ferrari 296 GT3 45 3.161     9
8 South Africa K. van der Linde Kelvin van der Linde Abt Sportsline 3 Audi R8 LMS Evo II 45 1.531     8
9 Germany M. Wittmann Marco Wittmann Project 1 Motorsport 11 BMW M4 GT3 45 0.789     7
10 Germany R. Rast René Rast Schubert Motorsport 33 BMW M4 GT3 45 1.632     6
11
T. Vermeulen Thierry Vermeulen Emil Frey Racing
 69 Ferrari 296 GT3 45 0.483     5
12 Germany M. Dienst Marvin Dienst Toksport WRT 99 Porsche 911 GT3 R 44 7.859     4
13 South Africa S. Van Der Linde Sheldon Van Der Linde Schubert Motorsport 1 BMW M4 GT3 44 2.808     3
14 India A. Maini Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG Team HRT 36 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 44 0.655     2
15 Germany L. Engstler Luca Engstler Liqui Moly Team Engstler 8 Audi R8 LMS Evo II 44 2.098     1
16
T. Heinemann Tim Heinemann Toksport WRT
 9 Porsche 911 GT3 R 44 2.309      
17
J. Owega Jusuf Owega Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf
 84 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 44 0.553      
18
S. Holzem Sandro Holzem Project 1 Motorsport
 56 BMW M4 GT3 44 6.267      
19 Italy A. Deledda Alessio Deledda SSR Performance 6 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 43 1 lap      
20 Germany P. Maximilian Paul Maximilian GRT Grasser Racing Team 19 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 34 9 laps      
21 Turkey A. Güven Ayhancan Güven KÜS Team Bernhard 24 Porsche 911 GT3 R 28 6 laps      
22 Germany M. Engel Maro Engel Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf 48 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 18 10 laps      
23 Austria C. Schmid Clemens Schmid GRT Grasser Racing Team 63 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 17 1 lap      
24 Switzerland P. Niederhauser Patric Niederhauser Tresor Orange1 83 Audi R8 LMS Evo II 17 1.806      
25 Germany D. Schumacher David Schumacher Mercedes-AMG Team Winward 27 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 17 1'01.192      
26
F. Perera Frank Perera SSR Performance
94 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 15 2 laps      
27 Italy M. Drudi Mattia Drudi Tresor Orange1 40 Audi R8 LMS Evo II 4 11 laps      
28 Germany L. Heinrich Laurin Heinrich KÜS Team Bernhard 75 Porsche 911 GT3 R 2 2 laps      
View full results  
DTM Lausitzring: Aitken scores first win, disaster for Preining
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
