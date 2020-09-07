Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Practice in
4 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Assen / Breaking news

Frijns: Maiden DTM win a "relief" after years of team orders

shares
comments
Frijns: Maiden DTM win a "relief" after years of team orders
By:
Co-author: Ronald Vording, Writer

Robin Frijns says he was relieved to score his maiden DTM win at his home turf in Assen last weekend, having felt that “frustrating” Audi team orders in the past had masked his true potential.

Frijns qualified on the front row for the first of the two Dutch races on Saturday, and overhauled polesitter Loic Duval after the pitstops to secure his first victory since joining the category in 2018.

The Dutch driver has been one of the star performers of the 2020 season so far, scoring four pole positions and as many podium finishes in the opening eight races of the season.

Frijns’ upturn in performance has coincided with a ban on team orders in 2020, allowing all drivers within both the Audi and BMW stables to challenge for victories without the threat of being asked to concede position to aid their employers' title bids.

Asked by Motorsport.com if the Assen victory was his best ever in any category, Frijns, a Bathurst 12 Hour and Formula E race winner, said: “Because it took so long, I think [so].

“The last three years have just been frustrating for me. Everyone knows that some team orders have been played in recent years, when I wasn't in the title game anymore. 

“Now that's not so bad in itself, since team orders are gone after all. We are more free to race, although I'm not saying that makes any difference. 

“But if you see that I've been close many times, that I've achieved four pole positions [so far in 2020] but haven't been able to cash in on a win, it has hurt me a bit now and then. To finally do it here is also a relief for me.”

He added: “I was second behind Loic. I had a really good pace at the beginning. I felt more comfortable in the car compared to Lausitzring. 

“When I was at the Lausitzring, I lose that feeling of what the tyres were doing and I didn’t have this issue here at Assen. I had a good feedback, I knew what was happening with the tyres and that’s definitely the key to secure my first win.”

Read Also:

Frijns followed his victory with a second place on Sunday, only losing out to BMW’s Sheldon van der Linde, who managed to undercut the leaders with an early stop on Lap 10 of 31.

That result has placed Frijns 26 points behind teammate and championship leader Nico Muller in the drivers’ standings, with Rene Rast another 18 points adrift in third.

Muller said he had already considered Frijns a title rival in 2020, and believes the Dutch driver could pose an even bigger threat now that he has bagged his first win.

“I’ve always said that I don’t only see Rene as a competitor when I was always asked about [Frijns] the last three [race] weekends,” said Muller.

“He’s proving it every weekend. It was just a matter of time he won his first race. He did it on Saturday. Unfortunately, I’m sure it won’t be his last one.

“I think he’s one of the guys who deserves good results. He’s fast, he’s talented and we are pushing each other forwards. It will make us stronger, both of us for the rest of the season.

“I know what I can do better, I know where he will be strong, I know Rene will be back. It’s gonna be a long season. I haven't looked at the championship yet. It’s time to maximise day by day.“

Related video

Duval apologises to Audi DTM team after radio outburst

Previous article

Duval apologises to Audi DTM team after radio outburst
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Assen
Drivers Robin Frijns
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Hamilton explains why he missed pre-race kneeling at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton explains why he missed pre-race kneeling at Monza

Ocon in radio bust-up with Renault after Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon in radio bust-up with Renault after Italian GP

F1 set to revisit reverse grid sprint race plan
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 set to revisit reverse grid sprint race plan

Ferrari set to use classic livery for Mugello F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari set to use classic livery for Mugello F1 race

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull

The key questions about the Hamilton closed pit penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The key questions about the Hamilton closed pit penalty

Ten things we learned from the Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten things we learned from the Italian GP

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule

Latest news

Frijns: Maiden DTM win a "relief" after years of team orders
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Frijns: Maiden DTM win a "relief" after years of team orders

Duval apologises to Audi DTM team after radio outburst
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Duval apologises to Audi DTM team after radio outburst

Assen DTM: BMW's van der Linde takes shock win in wet Race 2
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Race report

Assen DTM: BMW's van der Linde takes shock win in wet Race 2

Assen DTM: Frijns beats Duval to score maiden win
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Race report

Assen DTM: Frijns beats Duval to score maiden win

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton explains why he missed pre-race kneeling at Monza

35m
2
Formula 1

Ocon in radio bust-up with Renault after Italian GP

3
Formula 1

F1 set to revisit reverse grid sprint race plan

1h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari set to use classic livery for Mugello F1 race

5
Formula 1

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull

Latest news

Frijns: Maiden DTM win a "relief" after years of team orders
DTM

Frijns: Maiden DTM win a "relief" after years of team orders

Duval apologises to Audi DTM team after radio outburst
DTM

Duval apologises to Audi DTM team after radio outburst

Assen DTM: BMW's van der Linde takes shock win in wet Race 2
DTM

Assen DTM: BMW's van der Linde takes shock win in wet Race 2

Assen DTM: Frijns beats Duval to score maiden win
DTM

Assen DTM: Frijns beats Duval to score maiden win

DTM considered two-class structure before Audi's exit
DTM

DTM considered two-class structure before Audi's exit

Latest videos

Nico Müller becomes a father 02:10
DTM

Nico Müller becomes a father

DTM: Assen - Race 2 highlights 03:37
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 2 highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 1 highlights 03:41
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 1 highlights

DTM Lausitzring II Race 2 highlights 04:00
DTM

DTM Lausitzring II Race 2 highlights

DTM Lausitzring II Race 1 highlights 04:22
DTM

DTM Lausitzring II Race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.