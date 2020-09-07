Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Practice in
5 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Assen / Breaking news

Duval apologises to Audi DTM team after radio outburst

shares
comments
Duval apologises to Audi DTM team after radio outburst
By:

Loic Duval has apologised to the Phoenix Audi DTM team after he lashed out over the squad's choice of tyres during Sunday's wet Assen race.

Duval led the early stages of the second Assen race from home favourite Robin Frijns after passing polesitter Rene Rast at the start, but had slipped to sixth behind teammate Mike Rockenfeller by the time he entered the pits on lap 17 of 31.

Phoenix fitted another set of wet tyres in anticipation of more rain despite Duval having made a request for slicks, and the French driver made his displeasure clear over team radio.

"It's a big mistake, it's a big mistake," he said in a radio message that was broadcast on the TV feed. "Wet tyres is a big mistake. I told you the track is drying.

"Look everybody. F*** man. Forget this app and just look at the weather."

Phoenix's decision was vindicated when track conditions worsened in the second part of the race, and even Rockenfeller - who had originally opted for slicks - was forced to stop again to switch back to wet tyres.

Duval, who eventually beat Rast to finish fourth, said slicks would have been the right call if it didn't rain again, but nevertheless apologised to the team for his choice of words.

"We were expecting the track to dry out quickly, like it's been drying up [on Saturday] and early on [Sunday]," Duval said after the race.

"We were struggling with the tyres. I could see that the racing line was drying, was not dried yet, but  we decided to go for [a pit] stop after something like 13 or 14 laps [of green flag running].

"Without the rain it would have dried up and the slicks would have been better than the wet tyres. But I couldn't see the sky and stuff like that. 

"I was convinced that it will go dry, to a dry track. That's why I was pissed and I already apologised to the team because I should not react like that. 

"At the end, they did make the right call. It was a mistake from my side and that's it. It did rain again, probably would have been the right call [otherwise]. That's why we ended up in this situation."

Read Also:

WRT Audi rookie Fabio Scherer gambled on slick tyres when the track was still wet and suffered a massive incident on lap 23, which played a role in the race being red-flagged as marshals recovered his stricken RS5.

It later emerged that the radio channel from race control to Scherer's car was not functional, which means the FIA F3 graduate was unaware of changing track conditions.

After the crash, Scherer branded the rules as "dangerous" which prevent teams from speaking over the radio unless the driver is in the pitlane or a yellow flag is deployed.

"The problem was I hadn't had the radio," Scherer told Motorsport.com. "It was a misunderstanding with the tyres and we sadly took the slicks and it started to rain again. 

"I was asking for a pitstop, nothing in reply. The rules should allow [drivers] to speak to engineer, but they weren't so for sure [it's] dangerous. Then I lost the car in straight line driving so it's really unusual."

"Just for me when you are on slicks and [the condition] turns to wet, for me [the rules] need to be changed because it's anyway dangerous."

Related video

Assen DTM: BMW's van der Linde takes shock win in wet Race 2

Previous article

Assen DTM: BMW's van der Linde takes shock win in wet Race 2
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Assen
Drivers Loic Duval
Teams Phoenix Racing
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Ferrari set to use classic livery for Mugello F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari set to use classic livery for Mugello F1 race

The key questions about the Hamilton closed pit penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The key questions about the Hamilton closed pit penalty

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule

Hamilton reveals why he visited F1 stewards during red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton reveals why he visited F1 stewards during red flag

Mercedes explains 'weird events' that led to Hamilton penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes explains 'weird events' that led to Hamilton penalty

The main factors behind Gasly's shock Monza win Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The main factors behind Gasly's shock Monza win

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren was “second strongest force” in Italian GP – Seidl

Latest news

Duval apologises to Audi DTM team after radio outburst
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Duval apologises to Audi DTM team after radio outburst

Assen DTM: BMW's van der Linde takes shock win in wet Race 2
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Race report

Assen DTM: BMW's van der Linde takes shock win in wet Race 2

Assen DTM: Frijns beats Duval to score maiden win
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Race report

Assen DTM: Frijns beats Duval to score maiden win

DTM considered two-class structure before Audi's exit
DTM DTM / Breaking news

DTM considered two-class structure before Audi's exit

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari set to use classic livery for Mugello F1 race

59m
2
Formula 1

The key questions about the Hamilton closed pit penalty

28m
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Gasly's Monza F1 win has "got to hurt" Red Bull

2h
4
Formula 1

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule

1h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton reveals why he visited F1 stewards during red flag

Latest news

Duval apologises to Audi DTM team after radio outburst
DTM

Duval apologises to Audi DTM team after radio outburst

Assen DTM: BMW's van der Linde takes shock win in wet Race 2
DTM

Assen DTM: BMW's van der Linde takes shock win in wet Race 2

Assen DTM: Frijns beats Duval to score maiden win
DTM

Assen DTM: Frijns beats Duval to score maiden win

DTM considered two-class structure before Audi's exit
DTM

DTM considered two-class structure before Audi's exit

Wittmann: Wrong to suggest BMW back in DTM title fight
DTM

Wittmann: Wrong to suggest BMW back in DTM title fight

Latest videos

Nico Müller becomes a father 02:10
DTM
1h

Nico Müller becomes a father

DTM: Assen - Race 2 highlights 03:37
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 2 highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 1 highlights 03:41
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 1 highlights

DTM Lausitzring II Race 2 highlights 04:00
DTM

DTM Lausitzring II Race 2 highlights

DTM Lausitzring II Race 1 highlights 04:22
DTM

DTM Lausitzring II Race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.