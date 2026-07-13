President Donald Trump meets with IndyCar drivers in special White House event

US President Donald J. Trump hosted the "Freedom 250 Grand Prix Showcase" at the White House on Monday, marking a 41-day countdown until the inaugural IndyCar Series race takes over the streets of the nation’s capital.

The event previewed the upcoming race weekend, scheduled for August 22 and 23, which will feature an unprecedented 1.66-mile, seven-turn temporary street circuit looping around the National Mall and stretching down Pennsylvania Avenue. The historic race is set to serve as a centerpiece for the country's 250th-anniversary celebrations of American freedom.

“I'm thrilled to be here with some of the most extraordinary figures in the history of motorsports and any sport,” Trump said. “If you think about it, as we count down to the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, this will be like no other race ever. … It'll be one of the most unforgettable racing events the world has ever seen.”

US President Donald Trump with IndyCar drivers Alex Palou, Felix Rosenqvist, and David Malukas Photo by: Saul Loeb of AFP via Getty Images

A prominent lineup from both the racing and political worlds attended Monday's showcase, including drivers David Malukas, reigning and four-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou, and defending Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist. Key leadership and industry figures were also present, including Roger Penske, Penske Corporation President Bud Denker, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks, and President of General Motorsports Mark Royce.

The showcase featured a literal taste of the high-octane action to come. Near the end of the event, Malukas hopped into an Indy car and briefly smoked the tires as he drove into a designated area for a live pit stop demonstration.

Trump praised the immense coordination required to bring open-wheel racing to the historic heart of Washington, D.C., noting the extreme speeds the cars will reach on public avenues.

“Unprecedented events will take place next month right here in our nation's capital on August 22nd and 23rd,” Trump said. “It will be an awesome display of American patriotism and raw horsepower and ingenuity. You're going to see cars at the level that they've never been at before with cars racing more than 190 miles (per hour) and even higher than that down Pennsylvania Avenue. It wasn't exactly designed for that, but what Sean Duffy has done with these incredible, brilliant people is really amazing. It's going to be a sight for the ages. It really will be something special.

"And they're going to go all around the National Mall at speeds that are not quite — if we did that during the regular day, I think people would be put in jail perhaps for the rest of their lives. It wasn't supposed to be that way, but it's going to be beautiful. It's going to be a beautiful thing to watch. And this is the first racing event of its kind in Washington, D.C.'s history, happening as part of our great celebration of the 250th anniversary of American freedom. The American people are invited to come watch this once-in-a-lifetime total event.”

US President Donald Trump and Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Photo by: Saul Loeb of AFP via Getty Images

Roger Penske, owner of the IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, emphasized the massive scale of public interest the free event has already generated.

“I think we're fortunate to have the most important office in the world give us the green light and then the checkered flag to have this event in August,” Penske said. “Think about it. Over 250,000 people signed up to come to this event. And we'll be able to accommodate 100,000 each of the two days. And it's for free. We're honored."

Penske noted that the event serves as a premier stage for the sport's top talent and technology, rivaling the sport's most legendary crown jewel.

“I think it's an opportunity to showcase the technology, the speed, the partnerships, and the athletes that make such a difference," Penske added. "We think about the Indy 500 as an iconic race. But this is going to move right up there next to it, as far as we're concerned, from the standpoint of the best in the world.”

Bud Denker, who is also the chairman of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, shared insight into how rapidly the project came together behind the scenes, crediting swift executive action and collaboration with network broadcasting.

“Within 24 hours of this idea changing onto the city streets, we had an executive order in my inbox to review. And then four days later, I was in his office here to sign it," Denker said.

"It was Eric Shanks and my idea to bring this vision to our Capitol. And in 41 short days, you're going to see the remarkable athletes competing for the one and only trophy that they're ever going to possibly see here, and that's the trophy to celebrate our country.”