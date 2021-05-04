Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / KTM could join DTM this year with Red Bull backing
DTM Testing report

Mercedes quickest as DTM testing resumes at Lausitzring

By:

Maximilian Gotz led a 1-2-3-4-5 for Mercedes as the second and final DTM pre-season test of the 2021 season got underway in mixed conditions at the Lausitzring on Tuesday.

Mercedes quickest as DTM testing resumes at Lausitzring

Most of the day's quickest times were set in the two-hour afternoon session, with all but three drivers able to improve on Philip Ellis' morning benchmark of 1m45.816s.

Arjun Maini, Gotz and two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann all managed to overhaul Ellis in the first hour of running after the mid-day break, before Formula E racer Nick Cassidy broke the 1m45s barrier in the Red Bull-backed AF Corse Ferrari to snatch the top spot.

The Kiwi managed to gain another four tenths on his next flyer to set a lap time of 1m44.523s but he was rapidly demoted to the lower half of top 10 as times tumbled in the final hour of running.

With 10 minutes to run, Daniel Juncadella sat pretty at the top in the GruppeM Mercedes, but Haupt Racing rival Gotz managed to find a late improvement and ended the session with the chart-topping time of 1m43.840s

Juncadella settled for second with his previous 1m44.160s flyer, while morning pacesetter Ellis finished third ahead of Winward teammate Lucas Auer, who jumped to fourth with his own last-gasp attempt of 1m44.323s.

Ex-Formula 2 Arjun Maini made it an all-Mercedes top five, ending up five tenths off the pace in the sole GetSpeed entry.

Red Bull Formula 1 reserve Alex Albon finished as the top non-Mercedes driver in sixth, setting a laptime of 1m44.446s in the AF Corse-run Ferrari 488 GT3 carrying the colours of fashion brand AlphaTauri.

The Anglo-Thai driver just edged out teammate Cassidy's earlier effort of 1m44.523s, as the Kimi completed his first and only day of testing before traveling to Monaco to fulfill his FE commitments with Envision Virgin Racing.

Abt Sportsline ace Kelvin van der Linde registered the eighth-fastest time of the day in his Audi, beating the Mucke Motorsport Mercedes of DTM returnee Gary Paffett by nearly three tenths.

Nico Muller rounded out the top 10 in the leading Team Rosberg Audi, ahead of the Walkenhorst BMW of double DTM champion Marco Wittmann.

Rowe Racing ran only a single car for BMW star Timo Glock at Lausitzring due to limited lead time in the run up to the next NLS race, with teammate Sheldon van der Linde skipping the test entirely.

Glock finished 2.5s off the pace in 14th in the afternoon, only ahead of the second Team Rosberg-entered Audi of Dev Gore.

The Lausitzring DTM test will continue till Thursday before the teams head to Monza in June for the start of the series' new GT3 era.

shares
comments

Related video

KTM could join DTM this year with Red Bull backing

Previous article

KTM could join DTM this year with Red Bull backing
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff may reconsider Bottas radio messages after pace 'flatlined'

4h
2
Formula 1

The different rear wing approach that helped Hamilton win

4h
3
Formula 1

Vettel to get Aston Martin upgrades at Spanish GP

4h
4
Formula 1

Seidl: Norris can break Mercedes/Red Bull championship lock out

17min
5
IndyCar

Foyt counts the cost of disastrously unlucky Texas weekend

17h
Latest news
Mercedes quickest as DTM testing resumes at Lausitzring
DTM

Mercedes quickest as DTM testing resumes at Lausitzring

1h
KTM could join DTM this year with Red Bull backing
DTM

KTM could join DTM this year with Red Bull backing

Apr 30, 2021
Lamborghini to be represented in DTM by T3 Motorsport
DTM

Lamborghini to be represented in DTM by T3 Motorsport

Apr 28, 2021
Opinion: DTM has proved naysayers wrong with GT3 move
DTM

Opinion: DTM has proved naysayers wrong with GT3 move

Apr 23, 2021
Mercedes wants open exhaust system in DTM this year
DTM

Mercedes wants open exhaust system in DTM this year

Apr 21, 2021
Latest videos
KTM could join DTM this year 00:43
DTM
Apr 30, 2021

KTM could join DTM this year

Jenson Button could guest in DTM 00:51
DTM
Apr 21, 2021

Jenson Button could guest in DTM

DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 2 01:31
DTM
Apr 9, 2021

DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 2

DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 1 01:52
DTM
Apr 9, 2021

DTM 2021 Test Hockenheim Day 1

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review 04:27
DTM
Nov 24, 2020

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
WRT proved it can be competitive on WEC debut Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

WRT proved it can be competitive on WEC debut

Fuji Super GT: Real Honda holds on to win after late drama Fuji
Video Inside
Super GT

Fuji Super GT: Real Honda holds on to win after late drama

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019
How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment Prime

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

The Class One 'Dream Race' staged by the DTM and SUPER GT proved a hit - from a competitive and collaborative standpoint. The next step will be for both parties to ensure a successful trial ends up being more than just that.

Super GT
Nov 29, 2019
Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible? Prime

Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible?

DTM organiser ITR has mooted a radical plan for a "truly new and inspiring" future motorsport series. How realistic are its suggestions of automated pitstops and 1000bhp hydrogen-fuelled touring cars?

DTM
Nov 11, 2019

Trending Today

Wolff may reconsider Bottas radio messages after pace 'flatlined'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff may reconsider Bottas radio messages after pace 'flatlined'

The different rear wing approach that helped Hamilton win
Formula 1 Formula 1

The different rear wing approach that helped Hamilton win

Vettel to get Aston Martin upgrades at Spanish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel to get Aston Martin upgrades at Spanish GP

Seidl: Norris can break Mercedes/Red Bull championship lock out
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: Norris can break Mercedes/Red Bull championship lock out

Foyt counts the cost of disastrously unlucky Texas weekend
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Foyt counts the cost of disastrously unlucky Texas weekend

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA
WEC WEC

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA

Haas vows to improve communication after Mazepin/Perez near-miss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas vows to improve communication after Mazepin/Perez near-miss

Track limits making F1 battle "too controversial" - Montoya
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Track limits making F1 battle "too controversial" - Montoya

Latest news

Mercedes quickest as DTM testing resumes at Lausitzring
DTM DTM

Mercedes quickest as DTM testing resumes at Lausitzring

KTM could join DTM this year with Red Bull backing
DTM DTM

KTM could join DTM this year with Red Bull backing

Lamborghini to be represented in DTM by T3 Motorsport
DTM DTM

Lamborghini to be represented in DTM by T3 Motorsport

Opinion: DTM has proved naysayers wrong with GT3 move
DTM DTM

Opinion: DTM has proved naysayers wrong with GT3 move

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.