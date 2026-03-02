Paul Di Resta cautious about the WEC's future: "What's good never lasts forever"

Since Peugeot joined the Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship in 2022, Paul Di Resta has been part of the French manufacturer’s programme.

The former Formula 1 driver has stood on the podium twice, with third place at Monza in 2023 and second at Fuji in 2025. Peugeot is still waiting for its first win, but in recent years Di Resta has seen the team grow; if it can maintain and even improve on last year’s performance, a first victory could become a reality this season.

According to the 39-year-old, it might already have happened at Fuji, but poor safety car timing got in the way. “But I'm not going to say that we're going to be there fighting for wins,” the Scot stressed at Peugeot's season launch in Paris.

“There's a lot of factors outside of there. We're not coming into it having done anything outstanding in the winter in terms of development, because you have a homologated car and you're stuck with what you have. It's a new tyre that Michelin has brought this year, which we haven't had the taste of yet.

"So until we get on track and see where we are, it's been the longest spell that I've been with this team that we haven't been on a track as well. Since Bahrain, no one's turned a wheel in this car. So we need to get to grips with that quite quickly, which other people will have a bit more of an advantage straight away. But we will do the best job possible and see where we stand.”

In that context, the Peugeot drivers' patience is being tested.

“It's been tough for the last few years we've been there,” he admitted. “I've not been in a position to even be close to winning. Yes, that challenges the driver. With Peugeot's success in the past, given the infrastructure and what they are, in time I hope to be part of a team that's able to fight at the front end for something like a Le Mans win.”

At least Di Resta enjoys driving a hypercar, though he still isn't entirely satisfied with the current-spec cars. Asked whether the hypercars are at their best under the current regulations, he made it clear: “100% no. But that's me personally saying.

“At the moment, the cars are underpowered. They're super heavy. They're not as fun as they used to be.

Peugeot 9X8 with its 2026 livery Photo by: Peugeot Sport

“Yes, they're still fun to drive. But I would like it to achieve a lap time a different way if I was in control of that. But that's above me.

“Certainly, when you look in the past at what they were able to achieve, what other cars are able to achieve around Le Mans that are in other classes – not naming anything... But the most important thing is they keep the manufacturers involved, whether that's research, development, marketing. You have to have that concept and that vision, that without the partners and the interest, we would not all be doing there and enjoying the job that we do.”

It is by no means guaranteed that Hypercar teams will remain in the WEC for the long term. Alpine, for example, joined the top class in 2024 but will leave after the 2026 season. “It's a shame to lose a manufacturer,” Di Resta commented. “Of course you've got the introduction of Genesis. You've got Ford, you've got McLaren coming,” he said, referring to the two new manufacturers entering in 2027.

“It's an unfortunate case for them that it's been so short when they've come in. I realise there's a bit more to it than on track. There's a bit more above. You have to respect the decision. When they do Formula 1, I guess it's very hard to combine that also with a WEC programme. Most manufacturers that are seriously in WEC are not involved in both. Of course, [there is] Ferrari but I think that's a very different DNA.

“Everybody will be sad to lose them, as you always are. I guess it's also sad to lose Porsche, such a well-respected manufacturer on the grid as well.”

While this has often been described as a ‘golden era’ of endurance racing, which Di Resta doesn't disagree with, he pointed out: “Hypercar, LMDh, non-hybrid, hybrid; to try and gather that and get everyone racing competitively and keep everyone happy is the biggest challenge I believe that the championship has in making sure people stay interested.

“I'm talking here as a fan of the sport and someone who's been involved in racing a long time. Just what's good never lasts forever."