DTM / Brands Hatch / Qualifying report

Brands Hatch DTM: Rast on pole, Audi locks out top eight

shares
comments
By:
Aug 11, 2019, 9:32 AM

Rene Rast took his fifth pole position of the 2019 DTM season in qualifying for Sunday's Brands Hatch race, as Audi locked out the top eight grid slots.

Rast led the times after the first runs by setting a lap in 1m15.696s and returned to the track in the final five minutes to improve his time by over half a second.

That meant the Audi driver's 1m15.134s lap remained the benchmark as the manufacturer swept the front four rows of the grid for the second race of the weekend.

Loic Duval improved late on to displace Robin Frijns, who suffered a dramatic exhaust manifold problem in Saturdays race, with Frijns setting two consecutive improvements for third.

Jamie Green ended the session in fourth ahead of Assen race winner Mike Rockenfeller and title contender Nico Muller.

Pietro Fittipaldi recovered from a sizeable crash in Saturday's qualifying to seal seventh after his WRT Audi car rebuilt his RS5 DTM overnight, ahead of teammate Jonathan Aberdein.

Philipp Eng was the leading BMW driver in ninth, ahead of the top R-Motorsport Aston Martin of Dani Juncadella.

Saturday race winner Marco Wittmann, who had led the session after the first flying laps before tumbling down the order, ended up 12th behind fellow BMW man Timo Glock.

Paul di Resta was unable to replicate his Saturday qualifying performance that played a part in his surprise opening race lead and ended up 15th in the second-highest Aston.

Session results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 33 Germany René Rast Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'15.134  
2 28 France Loic Duval Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'15.432 0.298
3 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'15.834 0.700
4 53 United Kingdom Jamie Green Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'15.919 0.785
5 99 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'15.959 0.825
6 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'15.968 0.834
7 21 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'16.015 0.881
8 27 South Africa Jonathan Aberdein Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'16.016 0.882
9 25 Austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'16.175 1.041
10 23 Spain Daniel Juncadella Aston Martin Vantage DTM 1'16.257 1.123
11 16 Germany Timo Glock BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'16.274 1.140
12 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'16.296 1.162
13 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'10.396  
14 47 Sweden Joel Eriksson BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'16.425 1.291
15 3 United Kingdom Paul di Resta Aston Martin Vantage DTM 1'16.710 1.576
16 7 Canada Bruno Spengler BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'16.715 1.581
17 76 United Kingdom Jake Dennis Aston Martin Vantage DTM 1'16.805 1.671
18 62 Austria Ferdinand Habsburg Aston Martin Vantage DTM 1'16.997 1.863
View full results
Next article
Di Resta adamant he didn't jump Brands Hatch start

Previous article

Di Resta adamant he didn't jump Brands Hatch start

Next article

Brands Hatch DTM: Rast resists Muller for Race 2 win

Brands Hatch DTM: Rast resists Muller for Race 2 win
About this article

Series DTM
Event Brands Hatch
Drivers René Rast
Author Tom Errington

