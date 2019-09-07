Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
QU in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
First practice in
01 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
Sodi World Series: ICAR Round 8
17 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Saturday in progress . . .
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Button to contest DTM finale in Super GT Honda

shares
comments
Button to contest DTM finale in Super GT Honda
By:
Sep 7, 2019, 12:44 PM

Ex-Formula 1 driver Jenson Button will contest the DTM season finale driving a Honda NSX-GT as one of the invited entries from Japan's SUPER GT series.

The 2009 F1 world champion has been racing in SUPER GT since last season and won the title in his first year partnered with Naoki Yamamoto.

SUPER GT’s invitation to the Hockenheim round on October 4-6 is a precursor to "SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race” in November, after the end of both championships’ respective seasons.

One car from each SUPER GT manufacturer – Honda, Nissan and Lexus – is being entered at Hockenheim and Button has announced he will race his Team Kunimitsu-run NSX-GT.

Neither Nissan nor Lexus has announced its driver for the DTM finale, although it has been confirmed that NISMO will operate the GT-R and TOM'S has been put in charge of running the LC500.

“During my career as a driver I’ve always been an avid admirer of so many different forms of top level motorsport,” Button wrote on Instagram.

“The plan post-F1 has always been to seek out new opportunities and challenges across those various categories.

“I’m delighted to say I’ve been given another such opportunity by Honda, GTA and DTM as I will be taking part in the last two rounds of the DTM championship at Hockenheim.

“Nissan and Lexus from SUPER GT will also be entering a car each which will make an already fiercely competitive championship even more so and I can’t wait to experience it first-hand.”

As well as moving across to SUPER GT, Button has competed in the LMP1 category of the FIA World Endurance Championship with SMP Racing and made his Le Mans 24 Hours debut since leaving F1.

He and Yamamoto have scored two podiums in SUPER GT this year but trail championship leaders Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima of Team LeMans by 31 points in their pursuit of back-to-back titles.

The SUPER GT manufacturers will join Audi, BMW and the R-Motorsport Aston Martin on the DTM grid at Hockenheim. Twelve DTM cars will then race at Fuji against the Japanese field.

#1 Team Kunimitsu Honda NSX-GT: Jenson Button, Naoki Yamamoto

#1 Team Kunimitsu Honda NSX-GT: Jenson Button, Naoki Yamamoto

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

 

Next article
Monza joins DTM calendar for 2020

Previous article

Monza joins DTM calendar for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM , Super GT
Drivers Jenson Button Shop Now
Teams Team Kunimitsu
Author Scott Mitchell

DTM Next session

Nurburgring

Nurburgring

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Free Practice 1 Starts in
5 days

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Italian GP qualifying as it happens

3h
2
Formula 1

Monza sausage kerb removed after huge F3 crash

3h
3
Formula 1

F1 drivers warned over qualifying tactics amid F3 penalty deluge

3h
4
Formula 1

Russell critical of "stupid" recovery truck use in Perez crash

5
FIA F2

Correa’s family issues new ‘critical but stable’ update

Latest videos

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:22
DTM

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights 03:31
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights 03:35
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights 03:50
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 1 Highlights 04:17
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 1 Highlights

Latest news

Button to contest DTM finale in Super GT Honda
DTM

Button to contest DTM finale in Super GT Honda

Monza joins DTM calendar for 2020
DTM

Monza joins DTM calendar for 2020

DTM in talks to add Monza to 2020 calendar
DTM

DTM in talks to add Monza to 2020 calendar

Glock: Tourenwagen Classics run "the highlight" of bad season
DTM

Glock: Tourenwagen Classics run "the highlight" of bad season

Lausitz DTM: Rast wins, Audi seals manufacturers' title
DTM

Lausitz DTM: Rast wins, Audi seals manufacturers' title

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.