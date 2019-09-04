Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
First practice in
2 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
Sodi World Series: ICAR Round 8
17 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Saturday in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 1 in
8 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Monza joins DTM calendar for 2020

shares
comments
Monza joins DTM calendar for 2020
By:
Sep 4, 2019, 5:56 PM

The DTM has announced it will race at Monza in 2020.

While the announcement did not mention Misano, it is expected Monza will replace it - despite it being believed Misano had a contract for 2020 with clauses attached.

The DTM switched Misano from a night race format for 2019 and had MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso race for Audi after Alex Zanardi’s cameo for BMW in ‘18.

But it failed to generate better attendance or media interest and it put the round in doubt, further compounded by the success of fellow 2018 addition Brands Hatch this year.

Monza becomes the DTM’s fourth-ever Italian venue after Mugello, Adria and Misano, with Italy seen as an important market for series boss Gerhard Berger. 

ITR managing director Achim Kostron said: “For our three key automotive brands – Aston Martin, Audi and BMW – Italy is a hugely important market.

"We’re grateful to everyone at Misano for having been a fantastic partner during DTM’s return to Italy over the past two years.

"For our next step, we want to further increase awareness of DTM in Italy; racing at the country’s most famous racetrack, combined with the surrounding Milan metropolitan area, will help us achieve that.”

The 2020 DTM calendar will be announced in October at the Hockenheim season finale.

Next article
DTM in talks to add Monza to 2020 calendar

Previous article

DTM in talks to add Monza to 2020 calendar
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Tom Errington

DTM Next session

Nurburgring

Nurburgring

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Free Practice 1 Starts in
8 days

Trending

1
FIA F2

Alesi's F2 car impounded after Hubert's fatal Spa crash

2
Formula 1

Spa hopes to sign off Raidillon gravel trap plans this year

3
Formula 1

Ferrari, Mercedes face engine concerns for Monza

4
FIA F2

Correa to continue recovery from F2 crash in UK

5
Formula 1

Verstappen to start Italian GP from back of the grid

Latest videos

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:22
DTM

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights 03:31
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights 03:35
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights 03:50
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 1 Highlights 04:17
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 1 Highlights

Latest news

Monza joins DTM calendar for 2020
DTM

Monza joins DTM calendar for 2020

DTM in talks to add Monza to 2020 calendar
DTM

DTM in talks to add Monza to 2020 calendar

Glock: Tourenwagen Classics run "the highlight" of bad season
DTM

Glock: Tourenwagen Classics run "the highlight" of bad season

Lausitz DTM: Rast wins, Audi seals manufacturers' title
DTM

Lausitz DTM: Rast wins, Audi seals manufacturers' title

Lausitz DTM: Green beats Aberdein to Sunday pole
DTM

Lausitz DTM: Green beats Aberdein to Sunday pole

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.