Monza joins DTM calendar for 2020

While the announcement did not mention Misano, it is expected Monza will replace it - despite it being believed Misano had a contract for 2020 with clauses attached.

The DTM switched Misano from a night race format for 2019 and had MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso race for Audi after Alex Zanardi’s cameo for BMW in ‘18.

But it failed to generate better attendance or media interest and it put the round in doubt, further compounded by the success of fellow 2018 addition Brands Hatch this year.

Monza becomes the DTM’s fourth-ever Italian venue after Mugello, Adria and Misano, with Italy seen as an important market for series boss Gerhard Berger.

ITR managing director Achim Kostron said: “For our three key automotive brands – Aston Martin, Audi and BMW – Italy is a hugely important market.

"We’re grateful to everyone at Misano for having been a fantastic partner during DTM’s return to Italy over the past two years.

"For our next step, we want to further increase awareness of DTM in Italy; racing at the country’s most famous racetrack, combined with the surrounding Milan metropolitan area, will help us achieve that.”

The 2020 DTM calendar will be announced in October at the Hockenheim season finale.