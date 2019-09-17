Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
First Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Nurburgring / Breaking news

Muller denies Rast's DTM title "pressure" claims

shares
comments
Muller denies Rast's DTM title "pressure" claims
By:
Co-author: Sven Haidinger
Sep 17, 2019, 2:51 PM

Audi DTM driver Nico Muller has dismissed newly-crowned series champion Rene Rast's claims that he failed to keep a "cool head" with the title on the line in last weekend's Nurburgring round.

Rast wrapped up a second DTM title with a round to spare on Sunday, with his third-place finish in the second race of the Nurburgring weekend giving him an insurmountable 56-point advantage heading to next month's Hockenheim finale.

Muller had started the weekend only 20 points in arrears of Rast, but a jump start in the Saturday race meant he failed to score, while Rast won from pole, and sixth in the following race was not enough to stay in mathematical title contention.

Read Also:

Asked for his thoughts on the way his Audi stablemate's title bid crumbled, Rast pointed to the "mistakes in decisive moments" his rival made.

"Such a jump start must not happen in such a situation," he added. "And that also applies to qualifying [on Sunday]. In such a crucial situation you have to keep a cool head. 

“I think for him it was also quite tough. He’s had six years in DTM now, and to be short of a title, I think it’s more pressure compared to me, who already won the title [in 2017]."

But Muller insisted that his bad Nurburgring weekend was not because of the pressure.

When Rast's claims were put to him, the Swiss driver replied: "No, it was exactly the same [level of pressure] as always. We had nothing to lose. Everyone expected Rene to win.

"If you look at how often he started from the front row [12 times from 16 races] and was able to control the thing, anything else would have been a surprise."

Nico Müller, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline

Nico Müller, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Reflecting on the jump start that realistically ended his title charge, Muller said: "We sat together for a long time on Saturday and looked at the data. We wanted to know, did we do anything a little differently than usual? Did I flinch somewhere where you usually don't flinch when you're less nervous? But it really wasn't like that.

"It was the longest red light in two-and-a-half years, my technicians said. And that combined with a bit more pre-load than usual, because I really wanted to get a good start, and a clutch that gets hot at some point, led to this result.

"I perhaps could have prevented this by choosing less pre-load and making a safe start. But if I took the lead [from third] with a good start, it could have turned around the championship."

Muller's remaining hopes were all but extinguished on Sunday morning as he qualified down in 14th, while Rast missed out on pole to Jamie Green by just a thousandth of a second.

Although not helped by a faulty sensor, Muller admitted his own mistakes were also partly responsible for him starting so far down the order.

"I expected a different balance and was extremely surprised at how the car drove," Muller explained. "I didn't quite get the lap together either.

"What's more, the gaps were extremely small. With a gap of four tenths to pole I was 14th, and my theoretical best lap would have been two tenths faster. Then I would have been seventh.

"But if you have this combination of not optimal balance and a technical problem, then you'll quickly be four tenths behind. That cost us more places today than usual. That was frustrating."

Nico Müller, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline, Audi RS 5 DTM

Nico Müller, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline, Audi RS 5 DTM

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Next article
Audi reveals talks with Kubica's management

Previous article

Audi reveals talks with Kubica's management
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Nurburgring
Drivers René Rast , Nico Müller
Author Jamie Klein

DTM Next session

Nurburgring

Nurburgring

13 Sep - 15 Sep

Latest videos

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 03:46
DTM

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

DTM Nurburgring: Race 1 highlights 03:32
DTM

DTM Nurburgring: Race 1 highlights

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:22
DTM

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights 03:31
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights 03:35
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights

Latest news

Muller denies Rast's DTM title "pressure" claims
DTM

Muller denies Rast's DTM title "pressure" claims

Audi reveals talks with Kubica's management
DTM

Audi reveals talks with Kubica's management

Rast winning two DTM titles "bizarre", says Audi boss
DTM

Rast winning two DTM titles "bizarre", says Audi boss

Nurburgring DTM: Rast seals title, Green ends win drought
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Rast seals title, Green ends win drought

Nurburgring DTM: Green beats Rast to pole by 0.001s
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Green beats Rast to pole by 0.001s

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.