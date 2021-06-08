Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory
Dakar News

Two-time Dakar winner Price signs new KTM contract

By:

Two-time Dakar Rally winner Toby Price has signed a new contract that will see him remain with the KTM factory team until the end of the 2023 season.

Two-time Dakar winner Price signs new KTM contract

Since making his Dakar debut with the Austrian marque in 2015, Price has gone on to become of the most familiar faces in cross-country rallying, winning the bikes category in 2016 and ‘19 and bagging three other podium finishes.

The Australian was again KTM’s top rider in 2021 in a rally dominated by Honda before he suffered a major crash on the ninth stage, breaking his collarbone in the fall and having to withdraw from the marathon.

The 33-year-old has undergone three surgeries since then and is expected to complete his recovery in time for a return this summer in the FIM Cross-Countries Rallies World Championship.

By the end of his new two-year deal, Price will have been a part of KTM’s fold for nine years.

“I’m super-excited to sign up for another two years with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team,” said Price. “It feels like a big family to me and is definitely a home away from home, so another two years with the guys is certainly something I’m looking forward to. 

“Hopefully, I can repay the confidence they have in me by taking another few wins.

“My injury seems to be healing well. There were definitely some unwanted complications at first, but now after three surgeries I’m in a much better place. I’d say I’m around 60-70% fit, so not far away from being ready to go. I’m definitely looking forward to getting back on two wheels and racing my bike again. 

“The plan is to get back on the bike as soon as it’s safe to do so and build things up before heading back overseas to do some racing again. The goal over the next two years is to definitely add another Dakar title to my name, and if I can add two, that would be even better!”

Read Also:

Price’s contract extensions follows the news that KTM has signed reigning Dakar champion and current Honda rider Kevin Benavides to bolster its line-up for the 2022 event.

Benavides has been replaced at Honda by Chilean rider Pablo Quintanilla, who has spent the last five years with KTM’s sister Husqvarna brand.

“We are pleased to be continuing with Toby for the future and building further on everything we have achieved together,” said KTM team manager Jordi Viladoms. “We know what it takes to accomplish rally success and we look forward to battling for more race victories in the future. 

“Toby is a special rider, and we know there is never any question over his race winning mentality; over the years there have been many memorable moments where Toby’s attitude, approach, and ability to twist the throttle has been unforgettable. 

“We have a really strong line-up in the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rally squad, and we’re proud that Toby will continue to fight for our team. We can’t wait for the next races with him and of course Dakar 2022.”

shares
comments

Related video

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory

Previous article

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Drivers Toby Price
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts his own team"

43min
2
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

17h
3
Formula 1

Masi denies Baku F1 pit entry is dangerous

1h
4
MotoGP

Quartararo race suit found in "normal working order"

15min
5
Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

2d
Latest news
Two-time Dakar winner Price signs new KTM contract
DAKR

Two-time Dakar winner Price signs new KTM contract

1h
How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory Prime
DAKR

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory

Jun 2, 2021
Audi signs Peterhansel, Sainz and Ekstrom for Dakar entry
Video Inside
DAKR

Audi signs Peterhansel, Sainz and Ekstrom for Dakar entry

May 31, 2021
Dakar winner Price lands top Supercars recruit
ORRW

Dakar winner Price lands top Supercars recruit

May 25, 2021
Loeb announces new Dakar co-driver for 2022
DAKR

Loeb announces new Dakar co-driver for 2022

May 19, 2021
Latest videos
Dakar: Audi signs Peterhansel, Sainz and Ekstrom for 2022 00:37
Dakar
May 31, 2021

Dakar: Audi signs Peterhansel, Sainz and Ekstrom for 2022

Dakar: Loeb announces co-driver for 2022 00:29
Dakar
May 20, 2021

Dakar: Loeb announces co-driver for 2022

Dakar: 2022 Saudi Arabia event revealed 00:38
Dakar
May 12, 2021

Dakar: 2022 Saudi Arabia event revealed

Dakar 2022: Route 00:23
Dakar
May 11, 2021

Dakar 2022: Route

Best of Dakar Classic 2021 01:54
Dakar
May 11, 2021

Best of Dakar Classic 2021

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Barcelona Moto2: Gardner beats Fernandez in Ajo KTM duel Barcelona
Moto2

Barcelona Moto2: Gardner beats Fernandez in Ajo KTM duel

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Toby Price More from
Toby Price
Van Gisbergen turned to bike stars for help
Supercars

Van Gisbergen turned to bike stars for help

Price awarded Medal of the Order of Australia
Dakar

Price awarded Medal of the Order of Australia

Price broke collarbone in Dakar crash Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Price broke collarbone in Dakar crash

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing More from
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Catalan GP Prime
MotoGP

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

Barcelona MotoGP: Oliveira holds on to score KTM's first 2021 win Catalan GP
MotoGP

Barcelona MotoGP: Oliveira holds on to score KTM's first 2021 win

Binder keeps KTM MotoGP ride through to 2024
Video Inside
MotoGP

Binder keeps KTM MotoGP ride through to 2024

Trending Today

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts his own team"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts his own team"

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Masi denies Baku F1 pit entry is dangerous
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi denies Baku F1 pit entry is dangerous

Quartararo race suit found in "normal working order"
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo race suit found in "normal working order"

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Rossi: Catalunya MotoGP race “very negative”
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Catalunya MotoGP race “very negative”

Latest news

Two-time Dakar winner Price signs new KTM contract
Dakar Dakar

Two-time Dakar winner Price signs new KTM contract

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory Prime
Dakar Dakar

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory

Audi signs Peterhansel, Sainz and Ekstrom for Dakar entry
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar

Audi signs Peterhansel, Sainz and Ekstrom for Dakar entry

Dakar winner Price lands top Supercars recruit
Offroad Offroad

Dakar winner Price lands top Supercars recruit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.