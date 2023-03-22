Toby Price teases Red Bull F1 filming

Listen to this article

The two-time Dakar Bikes class winner posted a teaser on Instagram this morning that showed him chasing a Red Bull Formula 1 car on dirt roads in what looks to be a Red Bull video shoot.

Price was on four wheels for the shoot, behind the wheel of his Finke Desert Race-winning Mitsubishi-skinned Trophy Truck.

The F1 car was one of the Red Bull RB7s that spent time in Australia earlier this year for a series of film shoots.

While the identity of the driver of the Formula 1 car isn't clear, Price did reference Ricciardo in his social post.

At one point Price tries to hop into the F1 car but doesn't fit. "Definitely not sitting in that seat," he says. "That's as low as I'm going. The Formula 1 boys are definitely small."

The location of the shoot has been kept under wraps, however Price's Trophy Truck transporter was spotted in Bathurst in late January, which suggests filming took place somewhere in the same region.

Red Bull is thought to have undertook a significant amount of filming during the trip down under back in January and February.

A V8-powered RB7 was spotted driving on the iconic Sea Cliff Bridge on the Grand Pacific Drive near Wollongong in New South Wales at the very end of January.

Several days later the car cut laps of Mount Panorama with Liam Lawson behind the wheel during the Bathurst 12 Hour weekend.

There was much speculation that the demo run might yield an outright lap record, however Lawson made no serious attempt at the 1m48.8s set by Jenson Button in a McLaren Formula 1 car back in 2011.

An RB7 also shared the Bathurst track with the Chevrolet Camaro Gen3 Supercars prototype for filming during the 12 Hour weekend.