Toby Price wins record ninth Finke Desert Race

Dakar hero Toby Price has extended his record haul of Finke Desert Race wins with a ninth triumph.

The KTM ace once again focused solely on the Cars class at the famous offroad event, sharing his Mitsubishi-bodied Trophy Truck with navigator Jason Duncan.

For the second straight year it was a clean sweep for Price and Duncan, the duo topping the Prologue, the first leg out to Aputula, and the return leg back to Alice Springs.

That sealed a third straight Cars crown for Price, and ninth in total along with is six 'King of the Desert' titles on two wheels.

Price and Duncan completed the 226-kilometre run from Alice Springs to Aputula on Sunday in 1h38m35.3s to hold a three-and-a-half minute lead overnight.

Victory was then sealed with a 1h43m11.239s return leg, the total of 3h21m46.628s leaving Price/Duncan six minutes clear of second-placed Greg Gartner.

The total time was just four-tenths short of the record set by Price last year.

 

“To get my first win was a dream come true, and then to say I have nine [now] is wild,” said Price.

“We had a really good run, the truck did an amazing job, my crew did an amazing job – without them, I wouldn’t be up here.”

The Bikes class will conclude this afternoon, David Walsh having led Callum Norton by just over two minutes overnight.

David Walsh, meanwhile, bagged his fourth consecutive King of the Desert title in the Bikes class.

The KTM rider held a lead of just over two minutes after the first leg, and while he was pipped by Callum Norton on the return leg, his overall time was good enough for victory.

