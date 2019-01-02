Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Dakar / Breaking news

Sainz has reliability concerns over Mini Dakar buggy

shares
comments
Sainz has reliability concerns over Mini Dakar buggy
Sergio Lillo
By: Sergio Lillo
Jan 2, 2019, 12:16 PM

Carlos Sainz Sr says the X-raid Mini team's lack of Dakar Rally experience with its current buggy leaves him with reliability concerns ahead of the 2019 event.

Sainz won last year's edition of the rally with Peugeot, but the manufacturer's withdrawal from cross-country rallying means he will defend his title with X-raid.

The squad has Dakar pedigree, and won four-straight editions with its four-wheel drive Minis from 2012-15, but its '18 buggy was hurriedly developed the year before and arrived at the last-minute before the Dakar.

Two-time World Rally champion Sainz said X-raid's development had been "huge" since he first tested it in June, but conceded the Mini squad still has far less experience of the event than Toyota - which is likely to be its main rival for honours in 2019.

"I'd say we have every chance," said Sainz, who also tested Toyota's Hilux before joining X-raid. "Lucas [Cruz, co-driver] and I are happy since we joined forces and entered this new project to race the Mini buggy.

"Since the first test in Morocco in June until now the car's evolution has been huge. But we have to keep in mind that it's a car that's very new to raids, as it made its debut in last year's Dakar.

"That means that it doesn't have years of development like the Toyota or the four-wheel drive Mini.

"That, whether you like it or not, is one of the things that worries me - reliability. Not because of a lack of work, but because of a lack of experience for the car itself in competition."

Sainz added that although this year's event will be shorter - the Dakar will take place exclusively in Peru and features five days less competition in 2019 compared to the year before - he expected it to be as tough as previous editions.

"I expect an intense, complicated Dakar," he said. "Even if it's shorter, the percentage of dunes is very close to 100 percent, so a 300-kilometre stage will take us around five hours, with a trap every minute and huge stress in every stage.

"The stress this year is going to be higher and the amount of accidents [will be] too.

"Every day, every kilometre things are going to happen. Until the final kilometre and until you are at the finish, you won't be able to relax.

"If you have a 20-minute advantage on the final day and there's dunes ahead, you can't be relaxed.

"There could be many surprises. Last year we saw how hard Peru was over the first five days, when just two drivers were left in contention for the win."

Sainz will be joined in the X-raid line-up by Cyril Despres and Stephane Peterhansel, who were also part of Peugeot's works Dakar line-up in 2018, plus Nani Roma.

Carlos Sainz, X-raid MINI JCW Team

Carlos Sainz, X-raid MINI JCW Team

Photo by: X-Raid Team

Next article
Gordon secures Dakar return after two years out

Previous article

Gordon secures Dakar return after two years out

Next article

Loeb will approach Dakar 2019 with "humility"

Loeb will approach Dakar 2019 with "humility"
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Drivers Carlos Sainz
Teams X-Raid Team
Author Sergio Lillo

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Latest videos
Dakar Rally: Day 6 highlights - Trucks 02:41
Dakar

Dakar Rally: Day 6 highlights - Trucks

12h ago
Dakar Rally: Day 6 highlights - Cars & SXS 05:55
Dakar

Dakar Rally: Day 6 highlights - Cars & SXS

12h ago

News in depth
Dakar 2019, Stage 7: Peterhansel fastest, setback for Loeb
Dakar

Dakar 2019, Stage 7: Peterhansel fastest, setback for Loeb

Dakar 2019, Stage 7: Sunderland fastest, Brabec leads again
Dakar

Dakar 2019, Stage 7: Sunderland fastest, Brabec leads again

Van den Heuvel talks Dakar
Dakar

Van den Heuvel talks Dakar "support role"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.