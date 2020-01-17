Brabec wins Dakar 2020 as Honda ends KTM's streak

Brabec, who is in his fifth Dakar and had been leading when he retired with an engine failure last year, has taken the overall lead with a win in Stage 3 and never surrendered it, placing in the top five in all but one of the remaining stages.

The one exception was the penultimate day when Pablo Quintanilla was able to close the gap from 25 to 13 minutes ahead of the shortened last stage.

Though he retained a comfortable lead still, Brabec did not ease up on the final day as he fought for the stage victory against teammate Jose Ignacio Cornejo.

He ultimately lost out to his fellow Honda rider and settled for second on the day by 53 seconds, which was enough to clinch the title by 16m26s.

Brabec will still have to reach the finish line in Qiddiya to be officially classified as the winner of the 2020 event.

Husqvarna rider Quintanilla secured his best Dakar result yet in second as he took a fourth top-four result in six years.

Toby Price was KTM's top representative in third, the Australian maintaining his superb record of being a top-three rider every year he finished the event.

Price missed out on the top spot by 24m06s, followed by Cornejo and teammate Matthias Walkner.

Joan Barreda (Honda) took seventh, a 15-minute penalty for a penultimate-day engine change ultimately costing him one position to KTM's Luciano Benavides.

Franco Caimi was the top Yamaha in eighth, followed by Husqvarna duo Skyler Howes and Andrew Short, the pair making it three American riders in the top 10.

Final Standings (Bikes, Top 10):

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ricky Brabec Honda 40h02m36s 2 Pablo Quintanilla Husqvarna 16m26s 3 Toby Price KTM 24m06s 4 Jose Ignacio Cornejo Honda 31m43s 5 Matthias Walkner KTM 35m00s 6 Luciano Benavides KTM 37m34s 7 Joan Barreda Honda 50m57s 8 Franco Caimi Yamaha 1hr42m35s 9 Skyler Howes Husqvarna 2hr04m01s 10 Andrew Short Husqvarna 2hr10m40s

