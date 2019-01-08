Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Dakar / Breaking news

Al-Attiyah confirms Alonso wants Dakar Toyota test

shares
comments
Al-Attiyah confirms Alonso wants Dakar Toyota test
Sergio Lillo
By: Sergio Lillo
Co-author: Charles Bradley
Jan 8, 2019, 8:37 PM

Dakar Rally star Nasser Al-Attiyah has confirmed that he has spoken with Fernando Alonso about the possibility of the Spaniard testing his Toyota Hilux in Qatar in February. 

Alonso suggested in a recent video recording with Spanish TV presenter and rally-raid competitor Jesus Calleja that he would like to test the Dakar-spec Hilux. Today, Al-Attiyah confirmed he has spoken with the two-time Formula 1 world champion about making that a reality.

Al-Attiyah became friends with Calleja during 2017, when the TV star helped him during one of the races of the FIA ​​Cross Country World Cup. Since then, the Qatari has assisted Calleja in return by covering a part of his budget for the Dakar 2017, and in turn befriended Alonso.

Al-Attiyah told Motorsport.com: “Fernando is a very good friend of mine and we have talked [over] these weeks. He told me that he wanted to test my car and I told him to let me finish this Dakar and then we would talk to make it happen.

“We are talking between him, me and Jesus – who is another great friend. We are both Gazoo Racing drivers, but I still do not know if Toyota will want to get involved in the test. The idea is to do it before the Qatar Rally, or just after.”

Latest Dakar Rally news:

The Qatar Rally, which has fallen off the 2019 calendar of the FIA​​ World Cup, will be held from February 21 to 26. Alonso will have run the Rolex 24 at Daytona before then, and it would come well before his March 13-15 FIA World Endurance Championship date at Sebring with Toyota.

Gazoo Racing South Africa, which is running the Toyota effort on the Dakar Rally, made it clear to Motorsport.com that it has not started any conversation with Alonso.

Alonso has stated that he's unlikely to ever contest the Dakar proper, saying in September: “No. I don't think so. I need to consider and evaluate [several options] but there are things I need to be honest and know that I don't have the talent to do.

“I need to be honest with myself, and need to know where my limits are, and I don't have the talent to do that.”

Gazoo Racing's Fernando Alonso

Gazoo Racing's Fernando Alonso

Photo by: JEP / LAT Images

Next article
Dakar 2019, Stage 2: Walkner beats Brabec in close fight

Previous article

Dakar 2019, Stage 2: Walkner beats Brabec in close fight

Next article

Electrical problems led to Peterhansel's 'rookie error'

Electrical problems led to Peterhansel's 'rookie error'
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now , Nasser Al-Attiyah
Teams Gazoo Racing
Author Sergio Lillo

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

9h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Latest videos
Dakar Rally: Day 6 highlights - Trucks 02:41
Dakar

Dakar Rally: Day 6 highlights - Trucks

12h ago
Dakar Rally: Day 6 highlights - Cars & SXS 05:55
Dakar

Dakar Rally: Day 6 highlights - Cars & SXS

12h ago

Shop Our Store
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso

Shop Now

News in depth
Dakar 2019, Stage 7: Peterhansel fastest, setback for Loeb
Dakar

Dakar 2019, Stage 7: Peterhansel fastest, setback for Loeb

Dakar 2019, Stage 7: Sunderland fastest, Brabec leads again
Dakar

Dakar 2019, Stage 7: Sunderland fastest, Brabec leads again

Van den Heuvel talks Dakar
Dakar

Van den Heuvel talks Dakar "support role"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.