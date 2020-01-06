Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Breaking news

Al-Attiyah mystified by repeat Toyota puncture woes

shares
comments
Al-Attiyah mystified by repeat Toyota puncture woes
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo
Jan 6, 2020, 4:42 PM

Toyota driver Nasser Al-Attiyah has expressed his frustration after being hobbled by multiple punctures on the first two days of the Dakar Rally.

Defending champion Al-Attiyah entered the 2020 edition of the event as the favourite for the win, but sits third in the general classification after Monday’s Al Wajh - Neom test, 6m07s down on leader Orlando Terranova (Mini).

The Qatari driver suffered three punctures on the opening day of the rally, before losing further time on Monday with an additional three punctures.

Al-Attiyah’s Toyota teammate Giniel de Villiers was hit by four punctures on Sunday, while Mini driver Carlos Sainz Sr also lost time with a flat tyre on Monday.

Following a difficult start to the Saudi Arabia-based event, the 49-year-old has urged Dakar tyre supplier BF Goodrich to improve its tyre compounds, while also pinpointing his troubles to a lack of tyre competition in the category.

"Today in one place we get lost, but after we have three times flat tyre," said Al-Attiyah. "But okay, everybody have a mistake and still we are third overall, this is a good point.

“The car is working very well, no problems, except the tyres. Yesterday we had three punctures and today we had three punctures."

Speaking after Sunday’s opening stage, he said: “I think BF Goodrich need to develop the tyre, you know, because this tyre is now four years old.

“The problem is there no competition for the tyre. If there is another brand, I’m sure [it would be better]. Look at the buggy, the buggies never have a puncture.

“If today we start with the three and Giniel [de Villiers] start with three and most of four-wheel drive have a lot of punctures. I need to speak with the Goodrich people and to explain.”

Read Also:

After nursing a puncture to the finish line on Sunday, de Villiers set the quickest time on Stage 2, beating Terranova by nearly four minutes after 367km of timed running.

However, having lost over 20 minutes on the opening stage, he sits only sixth in the standings, 12m in arrears of Terranova.

"I know this happens like this in the Dakar, you can have a very bad day and the next day you can have a very good day,” de Villiers said. “It’s just the way you limit your bad days and limit the time loss but sure [it was a] really nice day. 

“We just had a stop with Bernhard [ten Brinke] to give him some tyres because he ran out of tyres, cost us a minute or two. Otherwise really good day. 

“Alex [Haro] did a really good job on navigation because it’s so, so tricky out there, and bikes going all over the place so you can get confused quite quickly. Car ran really good and let’s see what tomorrow brings."

Next article
Alonso didn't know what he hit in Dakar crash

Previous article

Alonso didn't know what he hit in Dakar crash
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Drivers Nasser Al-Attiyah
Teams Gazoo Racing
Author Rachit Thukral

Dakar Next session

Dakar

Dakar

5 Jan - 17 Jan
Stage 2: Al Wajh - Neom Starts in
15 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
42 Seconds

Trending

1
Dakar

Alonso didn't know what he hit in Dakar crash

49m
2
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 2: Terranova leads, big drama for Alonso

3
Dakar

Who is Dakar 2020's shock stage winner Zala?

4
Formula 1

The driver who can wreck F1's 2020 silly season

5
IMSA

Milner buoyed by Corvette's Roar qualifying form

1h

Latest videos

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Mishal Alghuneim 02:13
Dakar
2m

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Mishal Alghuneim

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Fernando Alonso 01:58
Dakar
12m

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Fernando Alonso

Dakar 2020: Explore Duba 01:30
Dakar
1h

Dakar 2020: Explore Duba

Dakar 2020: Day 2 highlights 05:12
Dakar
1h

Dakar 2020: Day 2 highlights

Dakar 2020: Day 1 Highlights - Trucks 01:48
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Day 1 Highlights - Trucks

Latest news

Al-Attiyah mystified by repeat Toyota puncture woes
DAKR

Al-Attiyah mystified by repeat Toyota puncture woes

Alonso didn't know what he hit in Dakar crash
DAKR

Alonso didn't know what he hit in Dakar crash

Dakar 2020, Stage 2: Terranova leads, big drama for Alonso
DAKR

Dakar 2020, Stage 2: Terranova leads, big drama for Alonso

Dakar 2020, Stage 2: Sunderland leads as Branch wins
DAKR

Dakar 2020, Stage 2: Sunderland leads as Branch wins

Who is Dakar 2020's shock stage winner Zala?
DAKR

Who is Dakar 2020's shock stage winner Zala?

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.