Dakar / Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2020, Stage 8: Serradori beats Alonso to maiden win

shares
comments
Dakar 2020, Stage 8: Serradori beats Alonso to maiden win
By:
Jan 13, 2020, 9:46 AM

Mathieu Serradori edged Fernando Alonso to top the eighth stage of the 2020 Dakar Rally, amid a low-key showing for the marathon's leading contenders.

Serradori claimed a first-ever stage win for himself and his South African-built Century CR6 buggy in the 474km loop around Wadi ad-Dawasir.

Though he was only one of several drivers with similar frontrunning pace in the early parts of the stage, Serradori was in a league of his own in the second half of the test and finished four minutes faster than Alonso's Toyota.

The two-time Formula 1 champion nevertheless recorded his best Dakar stage finish yet, having previously been classified no higher than fourth.

The stage win has allowed Serradori to overhaul another Toyota driver Bernhard ten Brinke for seventh place in the general classification, with Serradori having surrendered the spot on Sunday after getting stuck on a dune.

Opening the road after his victory in the seventh stage - and with no bike tracks to follow given their stage was cancelled in the aftermath of the passing of veteran rider Paulo Goncalves - rally leader Carlos Sainz endured a difficult start to competition on Monday.

Over the first 150km, Sainz lost 15 minutes relative to the fastest runners, and eight relative to his nearest rival - Toyota's reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah.

But having been passed by both Al-Attiyah and the fellow X-raid Mini buggy of Stephane Peterhansel, and with the threat of losing his overall lead looming large, Sainz recovered and caught up to his two main adversaries, and the trio finished in close proximity.

Though he wound up 19 minutes slower than Serradori on the day, Sainz gave up just over three minutes to Al-Attiyah and six to Peterhansel, meaning he retains a 6m40s lead over the former in the general classification.

Mini driver Orlando Terranova and the Toyota pair of Giniel de Villiers and Yazeed Al-Rajhi completed the top five on the day behind Serradori and Alonso.

The trio remain in pursuit of Sainz, Al-Attiyah and Peterhansel overall, but Al-Rajhi, who sits best of the rest in fourth, remains over half an hour adrift of the marathon leader.

Another Mini driver, Yasir Seaidan - ninth in the overall standings - was in the mix for the stage win for much of the day, but lost 40 minutes after getting stuck in the sand with 50km left to run.

General classification (top 10):

Pos. # Driver / Co-driver Car Time Gap
1 305

Spain Carlos Sainz

Spain Lucas Cruz

 Mini 31h56m52s  
2 300

Qatar Nasser Al-Attiyah

France Mathieu Baumel

 Toyota 32h3m32s 6m40s
3 302 France Stephane Peterhansel
Portugal Paulo Fiuza		 Mini 32h10m1s 13m9s
4 309

Saudi Arabia Yazeed Al-Rajhi

Russian Federation Konstantin Zhiltsov

 Toyota 32h29m17s 32m25s
5 311

Argentina Orlando Terranova

Argentina Bernardo Graue

 Mini 32h39m54s 43m2s
6 304

South Africa Giniel de Villiers

Spain Alex Haro

 Toyota 32h50m4s 53m12s
7 315

France Mathieu Serradori

Belgium Fabian Lurquin

 Century 32h59m34s 1h2m42s
8 307

Netherlands Bernhard ten Brinke

Belgium Tom Colsoul

 Toyota 33h3m52s 1h7m0s
9 324

Saudi Arabia Yasir Seaidan

Russian Federation Alexy Kuzmich

 Mini 34h34m10s 2h37m18s
10 322

China Wei Han

China Min Liao

 Hanwei 35h3m12s 3h6m20s
About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Sub-event Stage 8: Wadi Al Dawasir - Wadi Al Dawasir
Drivers Fernando Alonso , Orlando Terranova , Mathieu Serradori
Teams Century Motorsport
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

