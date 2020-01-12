Veteran rider Goncalves dies in Dakar accident

Goncalves, 40, was contesting his 13th Dakar for Indian manufacturer Hero, and was lying 46th overall as the rally resumed following Saturday's rest day.

During Sunday's 546km Riyadh-Wadi Al Dawasir test, the Portuguese rider suffered a crash at the 276km mark at 10.18am local time. A medical helicopter was dispatched, and Goncalves was found unconscious having gone into cardiac arrest.

He was airlifted to Layla Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. He is the first competitor to have died contesting the Dakar since Michal Hernik in 2015.

Motorsport.com would like to extend its condolences to Goncalves' friends and family, the Hero team and the entire Dakar fraternity at this difficult time.

This story will be updated